Market Live: Nifty above 12,150, Sensex up 500 pts; Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel lead

Jan 09, 2020
Coffee Day defaults on interest payment: The company has defaulted on payments of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans from banks / financial institutions and unlisted debt securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 for the total debt of Rs 489.5 crore
Aster DM Healthcare to consider buyback: Aster DM Healthcare share price rose 6 percent on January 9 as company is going to consider buyback of shares at a board meeting scheduled to be held on January 9, 2020.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied more than 5 percent intraday on January 9 as company offered pre-mature redemption of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Macquarie maintains outperform on Strides Pharma: Strides Pharma share price gained over 2 percent as research house maintained outperform rating with a target of Rs 525 per share. It expect EPS to improve manifold over FY19-22 and company is one of the preferred picks in the midcap space.
Bharti Airtel launched QIP: Bharti Airtel share price added 3 percent on January 9 after the company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) worth $2 billion. The special committee of directors has fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share.
IT stocks underperform: The benchmark indices are holding on thier morning gains but IT index underperform the sectoral indices.
Budget 2020: First part of Budget Session to be held from January 31 to February 11 and second phase to be held from March 2 to April 3, quoting ANI, reported CNBC-TV18.
Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:
BofAML on IndusInd Bank
Upgrade to buy, target raised to 2,000 from Rs 1,500 per share
Macro & micro factors to turn tailwinds in 2020
Co offers the best risk-reward in the sector
Most investor concerns to be addressed positively in couple of quarter
Raise our FY20-22 earnings estimates by 1-13%
See further upside to our target if macro normalisation is stronger
HSBC on Finolex Industries
Maintain buy, target raised to Rs 710 from Rs 680 per share
Decline in EDC feedstock price to help PVC resin earnings
PVC remains the most resilient product chain
Regulatory changes also helpful
Morgan Stanley on Consumer
Growth recovery in consumer staples remains elusive
Prefer discretionary category with relatively strong earnings growth visibility
In staples, we favour cos where we see strategic initiatives
Expect strong Q3 earnings growth from Tata Global, Avenue Super, ITC
Expect strong Q3 earnings growth from Nestle, Jubilant Food & Asian Paints
Morgan Stanley on Power Grid
Overweight rating, target at Rs 237 per share
Believe share price will rise over the next 45 days
Expect earnings to rise steadily at a 9% CAGR over FY19-22
Morgan Stanley on Voltas
Equal-weight call, target at Rs 751 per share
Believe share price will fall over the next 30 days
Heightened competition in AC segment one of the key downside risks
Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,753 per share
Q3 earnings should be steady despite headwinds of oversupplied petrochem markets
Estimate earnings to be flattish YoY & down 2% QoQ
Refining margin may average $9.40/bbl (Flat QoQ, Up 7% YoY)
Telecom EBIDTA to rise 13% QoQ given co started recovering interconnect cost
Estimate 15% QoQ, 21% YoY decline in petrochemical EBIDTA
Estimate retail revenues to rise 31% YoY, largely similar to Q2 growth
Citi on ICICI Securities
Maintain sell call, target raised to Rs 350 from Rs 200 per share
New customer acquisition & product strategies can help accelerate growth
At 21x FY21e EPS, valuations are steep in context of uncertain macro outlook
Raise FY20-22 EPS estimate by 9%-15% on lower tax rate
HSBC on Voltas
Retain buy rating, target raised to Rs 735 from Rs 720 per share
Room AC industry to post double-digit growth in 2020 with company outperforming industry
Narrative of increasing competitive pressure looks overplayed
Continue to expect margin improvement for room AC segment
Expect strong scale-up in projects business & Beko JV
UBS on Motherson Sumi
Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 155 from Rs 144 per share
Intl Biz’s organic rev growth may be limited over the medium term
Valuations, at +1sd (Standard Deviation) above its average, are close to fair
Any large accretive M&A by the company remains the key risk to our call
Expect company’s FY21 standalone revenue to grow by 13% YoY
Raise India revenue/EBITDA estimates by 3%/7% for both FY21 & FY22
Morgan Stanley on JSPL
Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share
Mining amendments may benefiting steel cos with limited captive iron ore mining ops
Perceived risks around disruption in supply of domestic iron ore could come down
Risk of material increase in iron ore prices due to disruption in supply would decrease
Nomura on MF Flows
MF flows are normalising after a sharp dip in equity net inflows in Nov
Equity flows weak as compared to Rs 6,000-7,000 cr run-rate in the past 6-12 months
SIP book is still holding up well at 8.9% of AUMs
Debt/liquid flows not normalising, leading to funding constraints for NBFC/HFCs
Wholesale NBFCs have seen a 50%+ decline in their funding from MFs
HFCs ex-top-2 have seen a 90%+ funding decline from MFs from Aug ‘18 levels
Macquarie on Strides Pharma
Maintain outperform rating with a target of Rs 525 per share
Expect EPS to improve manifold over FY19-22
Co one of our preferred picks in the midcap space