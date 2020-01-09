App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 09, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 12,150, Sensex up 500 pts; Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel lead

Except IT, all other sectoral indices are trading higher led by the PSU bank, infra, auto, metal and energy.

highlights

  • January 09, 2020 11:10 AM IST

    Coffee Day defaults on interest payment: The company has defaulted on payments of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans from banks / financial institutions and unlisted debt securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 for the total debt of Rs 489.5 crore

  • January 09, 2020 10:59 AM IST

    Aster DM Healthcare to consider buyback: Aster DM Healthcare share price rose 6 percent on January 9 as company is going to consider buyback of shares at a board meeting scheduled to be held on January 9, 2020.

  • January 09, 2020 10:43 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied more than 5 percent intraday on January 9 as company offered pre-mature redemption of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

  • January 09, 2020 10:26 AM IST

    Macquarie maintains outperform on Strides Pharma: Strides Pharma share price gained over 2 percent as research house maintained outperform rating with a target of Rs 525 per share. It expect EPS to improve manifold over FY19-22 and company is one of the preferred picks in the midcap space.

  • January 09, 2020 10:23 AM IST

    Bharti Airtel launched QIP: Bharti Airtel share price added 3 percent on January 9 after the company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) worth $2 billion. The special committee of directors has fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share.

  • January 09, 2020 10:12 AM IST

    IT stocks underperform: The benchmark indices are holding on thier morning gains but IT index underperform the sectoral indices.

    IT stocks underperform: The benchmark indices are holding on thier morning gains but IT index underperform the sectoral indices.
  • January 09, 2020 09:54 AM IST

    Budget 2020: First part of Budget Session to be held from January 31 to February 11 and second phase to be held from March 2 to April 3, quoting ANI, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • January 09, 2020 09:51 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

    BofAML on IndusInd Bank
    Upgrade to buy, target raised to 2,000 from Rs 1,500 per share
    Macro & micro factors to turn tailwinds in 2020
    Co offers the best risk-reward in the sector
    Most investor concerns to be addressed positively in couple of quarter
    Raise our FY20-22 earnings estimates by 1-13% 
    See further upside to our target if macro normalisation is stronger

    HSBC on Finolex Industries
    Maintain buy, target raised to Rs 710 from Rs 680 per share
    Decline in EDC feedstock price to help PVC resin earnings
    PVC remains the most resilient product chain
    Regulatory changes also helpful 

    Morgan Stanley on Consumer
    Growth recovery in consumer staples remains elusive
    Prefer discretionary category with relatively strong earnings growth visibility
    In staples, we favour cos where we see strategic initiatives
    Expect strong Q3 earnings growth from Tata Global, Avenue Super, ITC
    Expect strong Q3 earnings growth from Nestle, Jubilant Food & Asian Paints

    Morgan Stanley on Power Grid
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 237 per share
    Believe share price will rise over the next 45 days
    Expect earnings to rise steadily at a 9% CAGR over FY19-22

    Morgan Stanley on Voltas
    Equal-weight call, target at Rs 751 per share
    Believe share price will fall over the next 30 days 
    Heightened competition in AC segment one of the key downside risks

    Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,753 per share 
    Q3 earnings should be steady despite headwinds of oversupplied petrochem markets
    Estimate earnings to be flattish YoY & down 2% QoQ
    Refining margin may average $9.40/bbl (Flat QoQ, Up 7% YoY)
    Telecom EBIDTA to rise 13% QoQ given co started recovering interconnect cost
    Estimate 15% QoQ, 21% YoY decline in petrochemical EBIDTA
    Estimate retail revenues to rise 31% YoY, largely similar to Q2 growth

    Citi on ICICI Securities
    Maintain sell call, target raised to Rs 350 from Rs 200 per share 
    New customer acquisition & product strategies can help accelerate growth
    At 21x FY21e EPS, valuations are steep in context of uncertain macro outlook
    Raise FY20-22 EPS estimate by 9%-15% on lower tax rate

    HSBC on Voltas
    Retain buy rating, target raised to Rs 735 from Rs 720 per share
    Room AC industry to post double-digit growth in 2020 with company outperforming industry
    Narrative of increasing competitive pressure looks overplayed
    Continue to expect margin improvement for room AC segment 
    Expect strong scale-up in projects business & Beko JV

    UBS on Motherson Sumi
    Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 155 from Rs 144 per share
    Intl Biz’s organic rev growth may be limited over the medium term
    Valuations, at +1sd (Standard Deviation) above its average, are close to fair
    Any large accretive M&A by the company remains the key risk to our call
    Expect company’s FY21 standalone revenue to grow by 13% YoY
    Raise India revenue/EBITDA estimates by 3%/7% for both FY21 & FY22

    Morgan Stanley on JSPL
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share
    Mining amendments may benefiting steel cos with limited captive iron ore mining ops
    Perceived risks around disruption in supply of domestic iron ore could come down
    Risk of material increase in iron ore prices due to disruption in supply would decrease

    Nomura on MF Flows
    MF flows are normalising after a sharp dip in equity net inflows in Nov
    Equity flows weak as compared to Rs 6,000-7,000 cr run-rate in the past 6-12 months
    SIP book is still holding up well at 8.9% of AUMs 
    Debt/liquid flows not normalising, leading to funding constraints for NBFC/HFCs 
    Wholesale NBFCs have seen a 50%+ decline in their funding from MFs 
    HFCs ex-top-2 have seen a 90%+ funding decline from MFs from Aug ‘18 levels

    Macquarie on Strides Pharma
    Maintain outperform rating with a target of Rs 525 per share
    Expect EPS to improve manifold over FY19-22
    Co one of our preferred picks in the midcap space

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.