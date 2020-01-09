Market Live: Nifty above 12,150, Sensex up 500 pts; Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel lead

Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

BofAML on IndusInd Bank

Upgrade to buy, target raised to 2,000 from Rs 1,500 per share

Macro & micro factors to turn tailwinds in 2020

Co offers the best risk-reward in the sector

Most investor concerns to be addressed positively in couple of quarter

Raise our FY20-22 earnings estimates by 1-13%

See further upside to our target if macro normalisation is stronger

HSBC on Finolex Industries

Maintain buy, target raised to Rs 710 from Rs 680 per share

Decline in EDC feedstock price to help PVC resin earnings

PVC remains the most resilient product chain

Regulatory changes also helpful

Morgan Stanley on Consumer

Growth recovery in consumer staples remains elusive

Prefer discretionary category with relatively strong earnings growth visibility

In staples, we favour cos where we see strategic initiatives

Expect strong Q3 earnings growth from Tata Global, Avenue Super, ITC

Expect strong Q3 earnings growth from Nestle, Jubilant Food & Asian Paints

Morgan Stanley on Power Grid

Overweight rating, target at Rs 237 per share

Believe share price will rise over the next 45 days

Expect earnings to rise steadily at a 9% CAGR over FY19-22

Morgan Stanley on Voltas

Equal-weight call, target at Rs 751 per share

Believe share price will fall over the next 30 days

Heightened competition in AC segment one of the key downside risks

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries

Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,753 per share

Q3 earnings should be steady despite headwinds of oversupplied petrochem markets

Estimate earnings to be flattish YoY & down 2% QoQ

Refining margin may average $9.40/bbl (Flat QoQ, Up 7% YoY)

Telecom EBIDTA to rise 13% QoQ given co started recovering interconnect cost

Estimate 15% QoQ, 21% YoY decline in petrochemical EBIDTA

Estimate retail revenues to rise 31% YoY, largely similar to Q2 growth

Citi on ICICI Securities

Maintain sell call, target raised to Rs 350 from Rs 200 per share

New customer acquisition & product strategies can help accelerate growth

At 21x FY21e EPS, valuations are steep in context of uncertain macro outlook

Raise FY20-22 EPS estimate by 9%-15% on lower tax rate

HSBC on Voltas

Retain buy rating, target raised to Rs 735 from Rs 720 per share

Room AC industry to post double-digit growth in 2020 with company outperforming industry

Narrative of increasing competitive pressure looks overplayed

Continue to expect margin improvement for room AC segment

Expect strong scale-up in projects business & Beko JV

UBS on Motherson Sumi

Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 155 from Rs 144 per share

Intl Biz’s organic rev growth may be limited over the medium term

Valuations, at +1sd (Standard Deviation) above its average, are close to fair

Any large accretive M&A by the company remains the key risk to our call

Expect company’s FY21 standalone revenue to grow by 13% YoY

Raise India revenue/EBITDA estimates by 3%/7% for both FY21 & FY22

Morgan Stanley on JSPL

Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share

Mining amendments may benefiting steel cos with limited captive iron ore mining ops

Perceived risks around disruption in supply of domestic iron ore could come down

Risk of material increase in iron ore prices due to disruption in supply would decrease

Nomura on MF Flows

MF flows are normalising after a sharp dip in equity net inflows in Nov

Equity flows weak as compared to Rs 6,000-7,000 cr run-rate in the past 6-12 months

SIP book is still holding up well at 8.9% of AUMs

Debt/liquid flows not normalising, leading to funding constraints for NBFC/HFCs

Wholesale NBFCs have seen a 50%+ decline in their funding from MFs

HFCs ex-top-2 have seen a 90%+ funding decline from MFs from Aug ‘18 levels

Macquarie on Strides Pharma

Maintain outperform rating with a target of Rs 525 per share

Expect EPS to improve manifold over FY19-22

Co one of our preferred picks in the midcap space