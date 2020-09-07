Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's low, trades flat; Bharti Infratel, HUL top gainers, IT gains

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 07, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Alembic Pharma share price trades lower:
Nalco shares slip 2% on poor Q1 show:
Jubilant Life Sciences shares fall:
Vodafone Idea shares surge 10%:
Rupee Opens:
Panache Digilife in alliance with Uniview Tech:
L&T Construction gets contracts:
Crude Updates:
Moody's cuts Tata Motors arm rating:
ITC appoints new CFO:
Happiest Minds Tech IPO to open today:
Sterling and Wilson Solar bags orders:
Wall Street ends lower:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Buzzing Stock: Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price was trading lower by 1 percent even after the company received a tentative nod from the US drug regulator for a high blood pressure injection. Alembic Pharmaceuticals' wholly-owned subsidiary Alembic Global Holdings SA has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) treprostinil Injection, 20 mg/20 ml (1 mg/ml), 50 mg/20 ml (2.5 mg/ml), 100 mg/20 ml (5 mg/ml), and 200 mg/20 ml (10 mg/ml), Multiple-Dose Vials, the company said in an exchange filing.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of National Aluminum Company declined over 2 percent after the company reported an 83 percent year-on-year fall on Q1FY21 profit. It reported its June quarter consolidated profit came at Rs 16.69 crore against Rs 97.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Market Update: Sensex is down 25.15 points or 0.07 percent at 38332.03, and the Nifty shed 6.40 points or 0.06 percent at 11327.50. Bharti Infratel, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank are the top gainers while M&M, NTPC and UltraTech Cement dragged the most.
Among the sectors, the capital goods index along with the power sector fell a percent while while the midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the red.
Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes
Buzzing Stock: Jubilant Life Sciences share price tumbled 5 percent after the company declared its Q1 results. The drug firm on September 4 reported a 52.42 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 184.98 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in an exchange filing.
Auto stocks edge higher after govt says scrappage policy may be out by September-end
Along with boosting demand for new vehicles, the scrappage policy will offer customers incentives to exchange old vehicles, which will be recycled, cutting costs of raw materials.
Top 10 short-term trading ideas which can give handsome returns
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Vodafone Idea surged 10 percent ahead of the company's strategic announcement through a virtual platform. The board of Vodafone Idea on September 4 approved fundraising up to Rs 25,000 crore via a mix of instruments, the company said in an exchange filing.