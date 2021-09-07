Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low dragged by bank, power, realty stocks

September 07, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

JSPL posts better sales, production numbers for August 2021

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) share price added 2 percent on September 7 after the company reported better sales and production numbers for August.

The company's steel sales volume increased 6 percent month-on-month and 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 7.1 lakh tonnes. Its monthly production also rose 6 percent YoY to 6.6 lakh tonnes and exports increased to 42 percent in August.

The inventory levels continued to fall as sales volume surpassed production for the second consecutive month, the company said in a release.