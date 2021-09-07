MARKET NEWS

English
September 07, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low dragged by bank, power, realty stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with Realty, PSU Bank, Power indices down 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fall 0.5 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,078.64-218.27 -0.37%
    Nifty 5017,312.15-65.65 -0.38%
    Nifty Bank36,199.70-392.65 -1.07%
    Nifty 50 17,312.15 -65.65 (-0.38%)
    Tue, Sep 07, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ITC212.753.45 +1.65%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Axis Bank784.45-16.35 -2.04%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG40478.80309.75 +0.77%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2320.55-36.10 -1.53%


  • September 07, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    JSPL posts better sales, production numbers for August 2021

    Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) share price added 2 percent on September 7 after the company reported better sales and production numbers for August.

    The company's steel sales volume increased 6 percent month-on-month and 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 7.1 lakh tonnes. Its monthly production also rose 6 percent YoY to 6.6 lakh tonnes and exports increased to 42 percent in August.

    The inventory levels continued to fall as sales volume surpassed production for the second consecutive month, the company said in a release.

  • September 07, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    BSE Realty index shed 2 percent dragged by the Prestige Estate, Sobha, Oberoi Realty

  • September 07, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading with marginal losses in the volatile session.

    The Sensex was down 85.34 points or 0.15% at 58211.57, and the Nifty was down 27.30 points or 0.16% at 17350.50. About 1258 shares have advanced, 1289 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

  • September 07, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Credit Suisse on Asian Paints:

    The foreign research house Credit Suisse has maintained outperform call with a target at Rs 3,650 per share.

    According to research house, the demand buoyancy continues with waterproofing a strong growth area and it do not see any permanent hit to margin given high pricing power.

    The early festive season in FY22 & some pent-up demand should aid Q2 demand, said Credit Suisse.

  • September 07, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    US dollar increased 0.21% yesterday on concerns that spreading of delta variant may derail the global economy. Further, disappointing economic data from the US led to fading of expectations of imminent tapering of stimulus by the Fed.

    Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated by 0.07% in yesterday’s trading session on strong dollar and FII outflows from local stocks.

    The rupee is expected to gain strength amid weakness in dollar, rise in risk appetite in the global markets and FII inflows. Further, softening of crude oil prices may support the rupee. However, sharp gains may be prevented on ongoing concerns that spreading of delta variant may derail the global economy. Additionally, market participants are expected to remain vigilant ahead of major central bank monetary policy outcome across globe.

  • September 07, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    VST Tillers Tractors inks distributorship agreement with ETGL Africa

    VST Tillers Tractors share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,853.95, rising 8 percent on September 7 after company launched the VST range of tractors and power tillers in Southern Africa.

    ".... has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern african markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia," company said in its release.

  • September 07, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Nifty heavyweights are now pulling the index to record highs on a sustained basis. Eighty Nifty stocks - RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, TCS, HUL, Bajaj Finance - now account for 50.9 percent weightage in the index. These stocks, which are doing well are positively impacting the index disproportionately. On the other hand the five PSU energy stocks - ONGC, BPCL, Coal India, NTPC, IOC - have only a combined 3.2 percent weightage in Nifty even though they account for a large chunk of Nifty profits. This dichotomy explains the surge in the index and record market highs.

    A positive development is the observation of some leading epidemiologists that the feared third wave may perhaps not happen and even if does, the impact will be insignificant since 50 percent of the population has already received one dose. Further, lockdowns may not happen at all. This can turn out to be more fodder to the bulls. But the present state of market stability and the steady uptrend is unlikely to last long. High volatility is not far away.

  • September 07, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • September 07, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on September 7 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 111.94 points or 0.19% at 58408.85, and the Nifty was up 28.90 points or 0.17% at 17406.70. About 1224 shares have advanced, 510 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.

  • September 07, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to positive on the back of weak global cues, led by expectations that the US Federal Reserve may postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus. US markets were closed on Monday on account of the Labour Day holiday.

  • September 07, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat to positive in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 192.01 points or 0.33% at 58488.92, and the Nifty was up 2.50 points or 0.01% at 17380.30.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

