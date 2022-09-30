Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; all eyes on RBI policy

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Infosys were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, Shree Cements, JSW Steel and Apollo Hospitals.
September 30, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
September 30, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Ashish Chaturmohta, Director and Head, Advisory Research - JM Financial Services:
September 30, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
BSE Auto index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the UNO Minda, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company
September 30, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
S&P Global Ratings withdraws its preliminary B issuer credit rating on Kalyan Jewellers
September 30, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Lupin receives US FDA nod for Mirabegron tablets
September 30, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
September 30, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Tata Steel’s merger plan to yield gains over the longer term: Fitch Ratings
September 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
September 30, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Market Opens:
September 30, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
FTSE Russell pushes India bonds inclusion to next year
September 30, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp to invest about Rs 490 crore in Zero Motorcycles
September 30, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Bajaj Electricals bags orders worth Rs 332.6 crore from Power Grid
September 30, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
September 30, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
September 30, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Market at pre-open
September 30, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates
September 30, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
September 30, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
Adani Enterprises in focus on inclusion from Nifty50
September 30, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
FII and DII data
September 30, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
Akasa Air selects RateGain to make travel affordable with dynamic pricing
September 30, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
Vodafone Idea says in talks with Indus Towers over softer payment terms
September 30, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
German inflation hits double digits
September 30, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
USFDA issues 2 observations for Zydus Animal Health
September 30, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
September 30, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Rohin Agarwal, Vice President at Avener Capital
September 30, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Sterling and euro recover
September 30, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in Sept
September 30, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
September 30, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
Crude Oil Updates:
September 30, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST
Asian markets trade mixed
September 30, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST
Wall Street ends down sharply
September 30, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
SGX Nifty
September 30, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST
Market on Thursday:
September 30, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST
September 30, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST