Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; all eyes on RBI policy

Rakesh Patil
Sep 30, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Infosys were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, Shree Cements, JSW Steel and Apollo Hospitals.

September 30, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on RBI Policy

September 30, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Ashish Chaturmohta, Director and Head, Advisory Research - JM Financial Services:

September 30, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

BSE Auto index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the UNO Minda, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company

September 30, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

S&P Global Ratings withdraws its preliminary B issuer credit rating on Kalyan Jewellers

September 30, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Lupin receives US FDA nod for Mirabegron tablets

September 30, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

September 30, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Tata Steel’s merger plan to yield gains over the longer term: Fitch Ratings

September 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

September 30, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens:

September 30, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST