Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; Asian markets weak

September 28, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

Silicon Rental Solutions IPO to open for subscription on Sept 28

IT equipment outsourcing company Silicon Rental Solutions Limited on Monday said it will raise a little over Rs 21 crore through its initial share-sale opening on September 28.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) will close on September 30, and the shares will be listed on BSE SME, the company said in a statement.

This is a SME IPO of 27.12 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The issue is priced at Rs 78 per equity share aggregating the size to Rs 21.15 crore.

Out of net proceeds, Rs 8.55 crore will be utilised to meet capital expenditure requirements, Rs 8.5 crore for repayment of borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes, the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjay Harish Motiani said.