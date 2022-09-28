English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 28, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; Asian markets weak

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,888.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, while US market ended on mixed note.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,107.520.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,007.400.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank38,359.150.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,007.40 0.00 (0.00%)
      Wed, Sep 28, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Cipla1,098.7033.05 +3.10%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,638.25-83.10 -3.05%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12598.00122.50 +0.98%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5728.65-49.60 -0.86%


    • September 28, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

      Silicon Rental Solutions IPO to open for subscription on Sept 28

      IT equipment outsourcing company Silicon Rental Solutions Limited on Monday said it will raise a little over Rs 21 crore through its initial share-sale opening on September 28.

      The Initial Public Offer (IPO) will close on September 30, and the shares will be listed on BSE SME, the company said in a statement.

      This is a SME IPO of 27.12 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The issue is priced at Rs 78 per equity share aggregating the size to Rs 21.15 crore. 

      Out of net proceeds, Rs 8.55 crore will be utilised to meet capital expenditure requirements, Rs 8.5 crore for repayment of borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes, the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjay Harish Motiani said.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 28, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

      Sterling swallows bitter pill, dollar advances on hawkish Fed speak

      The pound languished near a record low on Wednesday on lingering concerns over Britain's radical tax cuts to spur growth, while the dollar edged up after Treasury yields surged overnight.

      Sterling fell 0.4% to $1.0693 in early Asia, following a slight 0.4% gain in the previous session, still nursing deep losses after its slide to an all-time low of $1.0327 at the start of the week.

      Meanwhile, the dollar stood near a two-decade high against a basket of currencies, as the U.S. dollar index gained 0.18% to 114.35, close to its top of 114.58 hit on Monday.

    • September 28, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities 
       
      USDINR spot closed at 81.58, down 4 paise on a day of slight choppy trading. Rally in global equities and softness in the US Dollar Index pushed the pair lower. 

      However, higher US yields and demand from importers kept the pair well supported near 81.30 levels.

      Over the near term, we expect USDINR to trade within a broad range of 81.00 and 81.80 levels on spot.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 28, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

      Asian markets trade lower

      Asian markets trade lower
    • September 28, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

      Oil prices mixed

      Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian contended with crude storage builds and a strong dollar.

      Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.23 per barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents at $78.03 per barrel.

    • September 28, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

      Wall Street ends mixed:

      The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in almost two years on Tuesday on worries about super aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, trading under its June trough and leaving investors appraising how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing.

      The S&P 500 touched a session low of 3,623.29, its lowest point on an intraday basis since November 30, 2020. A late rally helped push the index off its worst level of the day, but the index still closed lower for a sixth straight session as it lost 7.75 points, or 0.21%, to 3,647.29.

      Wall Street ends mixed: The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in almost two years on Tuesday on worries about super aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, trading under its June trough and leaving investors appraising how much further stocks would have to fall before stabilizing. The S&P 500 touched a session low of 3,623.29, its lowest point on an intraday basis since November 30, 2020. A late rally helped push the index off its worst level of the day, but the index still closed lower for a sixth straight session as it lost 7.75 points, or 0.21%, to 3,647.29.
    • September 28, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 149.50 points or 0.88 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,888.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 28, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

      Market on Tuesday:

      Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the highly volatile session on September 27. After a positive start, the market remained in positive mode for most of the session. However, last-hour selling erased all the gains and the market ended with marginal losses.

      At close, the Sensex was down 37.70 points or 0.07 percent at 57,107.52, and the Nifty was down 8.90 points or 0.05 percent at 17,007.40.

      The Sensex and Nifty touched a high of 57,704.57 and 17,176.45, intraday, respectively.

      Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, Power Grid Corporation and Shree Cements were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Losers included Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Titan Company, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

      Among sectors, Nifty auto, bank and metal indices shed 0.5 percent each, while buying was seen in pharma, FMCG and IT names.

      On the BSE - healthcare, oil and gas, FMCG and IT added 0.5-1 percent, while capital goods, bank, metal and power indices fell 0.5 percent each.

      BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while smallcap index gained 0.5 percent.

    • September 28, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.