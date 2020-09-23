Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 11,200; Infosys, RIL top gainers

Live now
Sep 23, 2020 09:56 AM IST
BSE Power Index shed 1 percent dragged by the Adani Green, Power Grid, NTPC, ABB:
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 73.58 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.58, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
Market Updates: Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but trading higher with Nifty around 11200.
At 09:51 IST, the Sensex was up 166.53 points or 0.44% at 37900.61, and the Nifty was up 45.50 points or 0.41% at 11199.20. About 1252 shares have advanced, 523 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.
Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities:
International bullion extended losses for the second straight session on Tuesday as the Dollar climbed to a near two-month peak.
Federal Reserve Chairman on Tuesday sounded cautious but markets overlooked the Fed's Powell's testimony before Congress. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the path ahead for the economy remains uncertain and the U.S. central bank will do more if needed.
Renewed U.S.-China tensions and concerns over economic recovery limited downside, but a strong dollar capped gains.
Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot did not cross above $1920 levels and continue its negative bias throughout the session. It is likely to trade in a range of $1885-$1913 levels.
Domestic gold and silver tumbled on Tuesday, tracking weak overseas prices. Domestic bullion could start flat this Tuesday morning, tracking the international prices.
Technically, MCX Gold October is consolidating near its previous bottom around 50300 levels. However, the overall trend remains Bearish where it could trade in a range of 49800-50600 levels.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,310 and Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 474, target at Rs 490.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on September 23 with Nifty above 11200.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 288.52 points or 0.76% at 38022.60, and the Nifty was up 79.80 points or 0.72% at 11233.50. About 777 shares have advanced, 172 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged
Sensex, Nifty open higher on positive global cues
Repco Home Finance, Brightcom Group, Future Enterprises, Central Bank of India, Sequent Scientific, HCC, Punj Lloyd, PNB Gilts, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Max India, Maan Aluminium are also among…
ICICIdirect:
Indian markets are likely to open with a flattish bias tracking concerns about the economic outlook and Coronavirus update despite a rebound in global markets. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables.
Domestic markets ended lower on the back of weak global cues due to new lockdowns in Europe and amid allegations against global banks undertaking illicit dealings. US markets ended higher led by gains in tech stocks and on optimism about Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on supporting the economic recovery.