Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 11,200; Infosys, RIL top gainers

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities:

International bullion extended losses for the second straight session on Tuesday as the Dollar climbed to a near two-month peak.

Federal Reserve Chairman on Tuesday sounded cautious but markets overlooked the Fed's Powell's testimony before Congress. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the path ahead for the economy remains uncertain and the U.S. central bank will do more if needed.

Renewed U.S.-China tensions and concerns over economic recovery limited downside, but a strong dollar capped gains.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot did not cross above $1920 levels and continue its negative bias throughout the session. It is likely to trade in a range of $1885-$1913 levels.

Domestic gold and silver tumbled on Tuesday, tracking weak overseas prices. Domestic bullion could start flat this Tuesday morning, tracking the international prices.

Technically, MCX Gold October is consolidating near its previous bottom around 50300 levels. However, the overall trend remains Bearish where it could trade in a range of 49800-50600 levels.