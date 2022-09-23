Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 17,400, Sensex falls 1,020 pts; power, realty, banks worst hit

September 23, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

Markets plunged sharply lower and lost over one and a half percent, pressurised by weak global cues. The Nifty index remained under pressure from the beginning and finally settled around the day’s low to close at 17,327.35 levels.

The selling pressure was widespread wherein banking, energy and realty were among the top losers. In line with the move, the broader indices too ended deep in red and lost over 2% each.

Markets are finally witnessing pressure after showing resilience for quite some time and indications are pointing towards further decline. The Nifty index has the next crucial support at the 17,100 zone. Since most sectors are trading in tandem with the benchmark, it’s prudent to maintain short positions also. Investors, on the other hand, should utilise this phase to accumulate quality stocks in a staggered manner.