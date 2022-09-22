 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 17,650, Sensex falls 337 pts dragged by financials; FMCG gains

Rakesh Patil
Sep 22, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Except power, FMCG and auto all other sectoral indices ended lower. Bank index shed over a percent.

September 22, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

September 22, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:

September 22, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

September 22, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

September 22, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

September 22, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

September 22, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

Rupee Close:

September 22, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Market Close

September 22, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Mohit Ralhan, CEO at TIW Capital Group

September 22, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

Swan Energy picks additional 3.36% stake in Veritas (India)