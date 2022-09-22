Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 17,650, Sensex falls 337 pts dragged by financials; FMCG gains

Except power, FMCG and auto all other sectoral indices ended lower. Bank index shed over a percent.
September 22, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
September 22, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:
September 22, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
September 22, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:
September 22, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
September 22, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
September 22, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
Rupee Close:
September 22, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
Market Close
September 22, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Mohit Ralhan, CEO at TIW Capital Group
September 22, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
Swan Energy picks additional 3.36% stake in Veritas (India)
September 22, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
Lupin gets USFDA approval for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution
September 22, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
Citi View On Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
September 22, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST
Kirloskar Oil Engines appoints CFO
September 22, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
Market at 3 PM
September 22, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
Motilal Oswal AMC launches Gold and Silver ETFs FoFs
September 22, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
Nomura View On HUL
September 22, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
Nifty Auto index rose 0.6 percent supported by the Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors
September 22, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
KP Energy bags order of 8.1 MW hybrid power project in Gujarat
September 22, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
Japan intervenes in FX market to stem yen falls after BOJ keeps super-low rates
September 22, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
Trideep Bhattacharya, CIO Equities, Edelweiss MF on Fed rate hike
September 22, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
September 22, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
ABG Shipyard Case | ED attaches assets of Rs 2,748 crore including bank accounts owned by ABG Shipyard and related entities
September 22, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
Market update at 2 PM: Sensex is down 118.93 points or 0.20% at 59337.85, and the Nifty shed 33.90 points or 0.19% at 17684.40.
September 22, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
September 22, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
PB Fintech to invest Rs 650 crore in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers
September 22, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
Jefferies View On Bharat Electronics
September 22, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST
Punjab National Bank raises Rs 658 crore
September 22, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
Heritage Foods board to consider raising funds
September 22, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
Market at 1 PM
September 22, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
Fortis Health issues statement:
September 22, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
ALERT | Indonesia raises policy rate by 50 bps. It raises 7-day reverse repo rate to 4.5%.
September 22, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon receives LOA from South Western Railway
September 22, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
Centrum View on ITC
September 22, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
CRISIL Ratings has carried out Credit rating for Long Term and Short Term facilities of Vascon Engineers
September 22, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Infosys hits 16-month low
September 22, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
BSE Power index fell 1 percent dragged by the Power Grid, JSW Energy, Torrent Power
September 22, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS
September 22, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
Nifty Metal index shed o.7 percent dragged by the Jindal Steel, Hindustan Copper, Ratnamani Metals
September 22, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
Market at 12 PM
September 22, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager- Fixed Income, quantum AMC:
September 22, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
Nifty Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by the Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank
September 22, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
GMM Pfaudler gets UK govt approval to acquire balance 46% stake in GMM International
September 22, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
BSE Realty index fell nearly 1 percent dragged by the Prestige Estate, Godrej Properties, Sobha
September 22, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Buzzing
September 22, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
Spicejet down 4 percent after DGCA orders the airline to continue operating at 50 percent capacity till Oct 29
September 22, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST