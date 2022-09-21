Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 17,750; Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank top losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with capital goods, power, realty metal down 1 percent each.
September 21, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
BSE Realty index fell 1 percent dragged by the Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Godrej Properties
September 21, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
Market at 1 PM
September 21, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
Aster DM partners with GD Assist in Bangladesh
September 21, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
CE Info Systems to acquire 26.37% stake in Kogo Tech Labs
September 21, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
JMC Projects board approves raising up to Rs 200 crore:
September 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index fell 1 percent dragged by the Gland Pharma, Biocon, Laurus Lab
September 21, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
Sharekhan View On Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
September 21, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
September 21, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences gets marketing authorization from European Commission
September 21, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
BSE Oil & Gas index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Gail India, Adani Total Gas, Petronet LNG
September 21, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS in Bangladesh
September 21, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
Market at 12 PM
September 21, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Jai Corp's Chief Financial Officer Pramod Kumar Jaiswal resigns
September 21, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
More than 100 stocks touched 52 week highs on the BSE. Click Here to get a complete list of stocks that have touched their 52-week highs during the day:
September 21, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
Nifty Metal index slipped 0.7 percent dragged by the Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, APL Apollo
September 21, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services, Zurich Insurance Germany expand partnership
September 21, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
Motilal Oswal View on Tata Consumer Products
September 21, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:
September 21, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova on Fed meeting expectations
September 21, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
Coforge partners with Databricks for data insights
September 21, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7% from 7.2%
September 21, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
September 21, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
V-Mart Retail: Plutus Wealth Management sells 2% stake on September 19
September 21, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 5.47 points or 0.01% at 59725.21, and the Nifty shed 4.90 points or 0.03% at 17811.40.
September 21, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
Buzzing
September 21, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
Crude Prices Update:
September 21, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
Dollar on the rise as investors gear up for Fed
September 21, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
BSE Power index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, NTPC
September 21, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,123 crore across its various businesses:
September 21, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index up 1 percent supported by the GLOBUS SPIRITS, Adani Wilmar, Patanjali Foods
September 21, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
SpiceJet stock crashes:
September 21, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
Mcleod Russel hits upper circuit amid buzz of Carbon Resources picking up stake
September 21, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
Buzzing
September 21, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
M&M agreed to buy a 17.41 percent stake in Swaraj Engines
September 21, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
September 21, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Citi View On PB Fintech
September 21, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Nifty Bank index declined 0.5 percent dragged by the IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank
September 21, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
Buzzing
September 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
ITI to consider allotment of equity shares to Government of India
September 21, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Premier Explosives receives orders from Israel Aerospace Industries
September 21, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Nifty Information Technology index fell 0.3 percent dragged by Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies
September 21, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
BSE Auto index added nearly 1 percent supported by the Balkrishna Industries, Cummins India, M&M:
September 21, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Gateway Distriparks announces new Inland Container Depot at Jaipur
September 21, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
September 21, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST