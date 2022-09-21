 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 17,750; Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank top losers

Rakesh Patil
Sep 21, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with capital goods, power, realty metal down 1 percent each.

September 21, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

BSE Realty index fell 1 percent dragged by the Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Godrej Properties

September 21, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Market at 1 PM

September 21, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

Aster DM partners with GD Assist in Bangladesh

September 21, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

CE Info Systems to acquire 26.37% stake in Kogo Tech Labs

September 21, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

JMC Projects board approves raising up to Rs 200 crore:

September 21, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

September 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Nifty Pharma index fell 1 percent dragged by the Gland Pharma, Biocon, Laurus Lab

September 21, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Sharekhan View On Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

September 21, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

September 21, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences gets marketing authorization from European Commission