MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
September 20, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; aviation stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,452.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST. Asian indices were trading lower tracking weak US markets.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,681.87-334.02 -0.57%
    Nifty 5017,406.95-178.20 -1.01%
    Nifty Bank37,811.950.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 17,406.95 -178.20 (-1.01%)
    Mon, Sep 20, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank37811.95143.35 +0.38%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2466.60-75.35 -2.96%


  • September 20, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    US dollar increased 0.28% on Friday amid a surge in US treasury yields and risk aversion in the global markets. Further, market participants hope to get more clarity from the Fed regarding the schedule for tapering of asset purchases.

    Rupee future maturing on September 28 appreciated by 0.03% in Friday’s trading session on FII inflows into local shares. However, sharp gains were prevented on strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices.

    The rupee is expected to depreciate on strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Market sentiments were hurt on concerns over China market, potential US corporate tax hike and on fears that rising delta variant may derail global economic growth. Additionally, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of Fed policy meeting to look for indications when the bank will start tapering its stimulus.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 20, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    Govt increases domestic flight capacity to 85%:

    Domestic carriers can now operate flights at 85 percent of pre-Covid levels, up from 72.5 percent at present, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a circular issued on September 18.

    The flight capacity, which was curtailed following the onset of coronavirus pandemic, was increased to 80 percent in December last year. However, it was reduced again, and brought down to 50 percent on June 1, due to the second wave of COVID-19.

  • September 20, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Gold, silver prices to remain volatile this week ahead of Fed meeting

    On Friday, gold and silver prices were settled on a weaker note in the international markets and domestic markets. We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile this week ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. 

    Gold has support at $1740-1728, while resistance at $1768-1784 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $22.00-21.78, while resistance is at $22.66-23.00 per troy ounce. At mcx, gold is having support at 45800-45550 and resistance at 46200-46480; silver is having support at 59300-58800 and resistance at 60600-61100. 

    We expect recovery in both precious metals from their lows this week but suggest cautious trade ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting outcomes.

  • September 20, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,552.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,398.55 crore in the Indian equity market on September 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 20, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Paras Defence IPO shares trade at over 125% premium in grey market:

    The grey market premium of Paras Defence and Space Technologies jumped sharply on September 20, a day ahead of the opening of its initial public offer.

    On IPO watch, the shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies were trading at a premium of Rs 220 per share, up over 125 percent from the higher band of the price band of Rs 165-170. This equates to a potential listing price of Rs 391 per share.

    Paras Defence and Space Technologies will launch its IPO during September 21-23. Click to read more

  • September 20, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    An important trend in FPI investment since July is the increasing inflows into equity and debt. After the Rs 12,308 crore of selling in equity in July, FIIs have been steadily increasing their buying in equity with Rs 2,083 crore buying in August and Rs 11,287 crore up to 18th September. Buying in debt which began for the first time this year in July continues in September, aided by the steady rupee.

    The regulatory crackdown in China and the consequent huge erosion of investor wealth has made India an attractive investment destination for FIIs. FIIs have been showing interest in segments like hotels & travel since these segments have started to do well. Some profit booking is seen in segments like metals and insurance which had appreciated handsomely.

  • September 20, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Investors Meeting Schedule:

    Investors Meeting Schedule:
  • September 20, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

  • September 20, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    FPIs net buyers in September:

    Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in Indian markets so far in September by investing a net sum of Rs 16,305 crore. As per depositories data, overseas investors invested Rs 11,287 crore into equities and Rs 5,018 crore in debt segment on a net basis between September 1-17.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 20, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on September 20:

    The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 15th day in a row on September 20, according to a price notification by state-run oil companies.

    Petrol price in Delhi was last cut to Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel to Rs 88.62 per litre. The prices remained the same on September 16 in the national capital.

    In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.26 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

  • September 20, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Dollar creeps higher as Fed's taper looms:

    The dollar began the week firmly on Monday with investors in a cautious mood ahead of several central bank meetings, headlined by the Federal Reserve, while looming catastrophe at indebted developer China Evergrande added to markets’ fragility.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.