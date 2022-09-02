Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,583 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. Asian markets are trading mostly lower, while US markets ended mixed.
GST collections spike 28%:
India collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, registering an increase of 28 percent from the mop-up a year back, the finance ministry said on September 1.
However, when compared to the money collected in July, the August GST mop-up was 4 percent lower. Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,290.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 951.13 crore on September 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Bond Yields Updates:
GMR Airports to divest its stake in Mactan Cebu International Airport
GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (and direct subsidiary of GAL) has entered into definitive agreements with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc (AIC), for AIC to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 6.67 percent or Rs 2.40 at Rs 38.40 on the BSE.
Hero MotoCorp August sales data:
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 4,62,608 units in August 2022.
The Company had sold 4,53,879 units the corresponding month of the previous year (August 2021). Sequentially, this translates into a growth over the month of July 2022, when the Company had sold 4,45,580 units.
India could soon approve sugar exports in two tranches: Sources:
India is set to allow sugar exports in two tranches for the next season beginning in October, as the world's biggest producer of the sweetener tries to balance the interests of its farmers and consumers, government and industry officials told Reuters.
Exports by India, which has restricted shipments in the current season, could weigh on global prices, and help swell supplies across Asia.
"The government has initiated a process to allocate quotas for the next season," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd.
The export policy for the 2022/23 season starting from Oct.1 is likely to be announced in September, he said. Read More
SW Steel arm IEL to sell 70% stake in Chile-Based Santa Fe MiningJ
JSW Steel's wholly owned subsidiary Inversiones Eurosh Limitada (IEL) has entered into an agreement for selling its 70% stake held in a joint venture company Santa Fe Mining (SFM).
The company proposes to liquidate the other subsidiaries relating to the Chile investments in due course.
In the previous trading session, JSW Steel ended at Rs 661.35, down Rs 5.05, or 0.76 percent.
Gold Updates:
Gold edged up on Friday but was headed for a third straight weekly drop, as data pointing at a resilient U.S. economy bolstered the likelihood of Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer and pinned the dollar near recent peaks.
Spot gold XAU= inched up 0.1% to $1,697.80 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT but was down 2.2% for the week so far.
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, but the benchmarks were still on track to post their worst weekly drop in four on fears COVID-19 curbs in China and weak global growth will hit demand.
Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.3%, to $93.56 a barrel at 0117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.16, or 1.3%, to $87.77 a barrel.
Dollar at two-decade high as payrolls loom
The dollar was headed for a third weekly gain in a row and stood near its highest levels for decades on the euro and yen on Friday, with investors in little mood for selling ahead of U.S. labour data that could bolster the case for interest rate hikes.
A solid U.S. manufacturing survey overnight was enough to push the greenback above 140 yen for the first time since 1998 and it also hit a 2-1/2 year high against sterling and six week highs on the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Against the stronger dollar, the euro fell back below parity and at $0.9956, it was not far from last week's 20-year low of $0.99005. The yen steadied at 139.91 per dollar after making a trough of 140.27 in early Asian trading.
The dollar index made a two-decade top at 109.99 in New York trade and was last at 109.56. It is up more than 1% in the week since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that rates would need to be high "for some time" to control inflation, somewhat surprising markets.
Asian shares struggle ahead of U.S. payrolls report
Asian shares were mixed and the dollar stood tall on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report as investors braced for more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while commodities took an overnight dive amid new China lockdowns.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan remained largely unchanged in early Asia trade, but was headed for its worst weekly performance in seven with a drop of 3%, as rising expectations of hawkish global rate hikes hit risky assets.
Japan's Nikkei and Chinese bluechips were mostly unchanged, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.2% and South Korea gained 0.5%.
All eyes are now on U.S. August nonfarm payroll data due on Friday.
Wall Street ends mixed
A late rally helped the S&P 500 snap a four-session losing skid on Thursday with investor focus turning to a key report on the labor market on Friday.
Stocks had been solidly lower for most of the session, after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected to a two-month low last week and layoffs dropped in August, giving the Fed a cushion to continue raising rates to slow the labor market. Investors now await the monthly nonfarm payrolls report on Friday for more evidence on the labor market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.99 points, or 0.46%, to 31,656.42; the S&P 500 gained 11.85 points, or 0.30%, to 3,966.85; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.08 points, or 0.26%, to 11,785.13.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 26.50 points or 0.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,595 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian stock market, which opened after a day's break, couldn't repeat the stellar gains of August 30 as negative global cues dragged the benchmark indices lower by more than 1 percent lower on September 1.
The headline BSE Sensex ended 770.5 points or 1.3 percent down at 58,766.6, while the broader Nifty ended with a loss of 216.5 points or 1.2 percent at 17,542.8.
Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp were the top gainers on the Nifty, each gaining between 1.4 to 3.6 percent during the day.
Hindalco, Reliance, ONGC, TCS and SBI Life Insurance made up the list of biggest losers on the Nifty today as they lost between 2.5 to 3.9 percent each.
Among sectors, Nifty Realty, PSU Banks and Auto were the only sectors that bucked the downward trend on the Nifty with Nifty Realty gaining more than 1 percent while PSU banks and Auto gained close to half a percent each.
Nifty IT, Pharma, Financials and Metals were the biggest drags of the day with Nifty IT skidding by close to 2 percent while others ended lower by close to 1 percent each.