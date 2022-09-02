Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

September 02, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

Dollar at two-decade high as payrolls loom

The dollar was headed for a third weekly gain in a row and stood near its highest levels for decades on the euro and yen on Friday, with investors in little mood for selling ahead of U.S. labour data that could bolster the case for interest rate hikes.

A solid U.S. manufacturing survey overnight was enough to push the greenback above 140 yen for the first time since 1998 and it also hit a 2-1/2 year high against sterling and six week highs on the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Against the stronger dollar, the euro fell back below parity and at $0.9956, it was not far from last week's 20-year low of $0.99005. The yen steadied at 139.91 per dollar after making a trough of 140.27 in early Asian trading.

The dollar index made a two-decade top at 109.99 in New York trade and was last at 109.56. It is up more than 1% in the week since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that rates would need to be high "for some time" to control inflation, somewhat surprising markets.