Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US, Asian markets weak

September 19, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment:

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is all set to foray into the electric segment next month with the launch of its first model in the domestic market. In a regulatory filing, the company said that "a new era in mobility is about to begin" alluding to an event under its Vida brand on October 7, 2022.

The two-wheeler major has issued invites to its dealers, investors and global distributors for the event to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Industry sources confirmed that the company will launch its first EV product at the event.