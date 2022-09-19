English
    September 19, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; US, Asian markets weak

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,572 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. Asian market are trading lower tracking weak US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,840.790.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,530.850.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank40,776.800.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,530.85 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Sep 19, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,227.3531.50 +2.63%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      UPL703.40-39.20 -5.28%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank40776.80-432.40 -1.05%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT26706.45-1027.90 -3.71%


    • September 19, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment:

      The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is all set to foray into the electric segment next month with the launch of its first model in the domestic market. In a regulatory filing, the company said that "a new era in mobility is about to begin" alluding to an event under its Vida brand on October 7, 2022.

      The two-wheeler major has issued invites to its dealers, investors and global distributors for the event to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Industry sources confirmed that the company will launch its first EV product at the event. Click To Read More

    • September 19, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Strong earthquake hits southeastern Taiwan, 146 injured

      A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island's weather bureau said, derailing train carriages, causing a convenience store to collapse and trapping hundreds on mountain roads.

      The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties. read more

      The U.S. Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (six miles).

      Taiwan's fire department said one person had died and 146 were injured by the quake.

    • September 19, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

      Dollar off 20-year peak

      The dollar held about 1% below a two-decade peak versus major peers at the start of a week that sees some dozen central bank decisions, headlined by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and followed by the Bank of Japan and Bank of England the next day.

      The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, was 0.09% stronger than Friday at 109.66, consolidating after a volatile couple of weeks that took it as high as 110.79 on Sept. 7 for the first time since mid-2002, only to see it retreat to 107.67 six days later.

    • September 19, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      Oil Prices Update:

      Oil prices climbed during early Asian trade on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand.

      Brent crude futures rose $1.15, or 1.3%, to $92.50 a barrel by 0049 GMT after settling up 0.5% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.16 a barrel, up $1.05, or 1.2%. The front-month contract expires on Tuesday.

    • September 19, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant site in Gujarat likely to be finalised in 2 weeks: Official

      Vedanta and Foxconn have hired experts who are evaluating possible locations for their upcoming semiconductor plant in Gujarat and a site may be finalised in the next couple of weeks, Gujarat Science and Technology Department Secretary Vijay Nehra said.

      So far, the joint venture company has not finalised the location as they are evaluating various sites in Gujarat based on technical aspects, commercial viability and connectivity to set up the semiconductor and a display fabrication unit in the state, Nehra told PTI.

      In the biggest ever corporate investment in the history of independent India, a joint venture of the Vedanta and Foxconn had on September 14 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the plant in the state. Nehra had signed the MoU on behalf of the state government.

    • September 19, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Direct tax kitty grows 30% in FY23

      Gross direct tax collections grew 30 percent to Rs 8.36 lakh crore till September 17 of current fiscal year on increased advance tax mop-up, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

      “The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 8,36,225 crore compared to Rs 6,42,287 crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year i.e. 2021-22, registering a growth of 30 percent over collections of 2021-22,” the ministry said in a statement.

      The cumulative advance tax collections for April-September stand at Rs 2,95,308 crore as on September 17, up 17 percent over the year-ago period.

      Gross collection of Rs 8.36 lakh crore includes Corporate Income Tax at Rs 4.36 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax at Rs 3.98 lakh crore.

      After adjusting for refunds, net collections rose 23 percent to Rs 7,00,669 crore, compared to Rs 5,68,147 crore in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

    • September 19, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

      Volkswagen seeks to raise $9.4 billion in Porsche IPO

      Volkswagen AG is looking to raise as much as 9.4 billion euros ($9.41 billion) from the initial public offering of its iconic sports-car maker Porsche AG in what could be Europe’s largest listing in more than a decade.

      The German carmaker said late Sunday it is seeking a valuation of 70 billion to 75 billion euros for the listing, below an earlier top-end goal of as much as 85 billion euros, with the deal going ahead at a time of deep market upheaval. European markets have been largely shut to IPOs for most of the year, with companies shying away from seeking new listings because of the region’s energy crisis, rising interest rates and record inflation.

    • September 19, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

      Bitcoin once again slips below $20,000

      Bitcoin on Sunday dropped 1.54% to $19,804, slipping from the 20,000 mark after losing $310 from its previous close.

      The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

      Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.2 % to $1,422.1 on Sunday, losing $47 from its previous close.

    • September 19, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

      ONGC wants government to scrap windfall tax, $10 gas price

      India's top oil and gas producer ONGC wants the government to scrap windfall profit tax levied on domestically produced crude oil and instead use the dividend route to tap into bumper earnings resulting from surge in global energy prices.

      The firm also favours a floor price for natural gas at USD 10 per million British thermal unit -- the current government-dictated rate -- to help bring deposits in challenging areas to production, two sources aware of the matter said.

      State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) management during discussions with government officials stated that levying windfall profit tax on domestic oil producers, while at the same time reaping rich savings from buying discounted oil from Russia was unfair.

      Buying discounted Russian crude oil, which was shunned by the West since the Ukraine conflict, has helped save Rs 35,000 crore and this savings should be ploughed back by boosting domestic output, they said.

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

