Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,600, Sensex down 500 pts; SpiceJet, auto stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, oil & gas, metal and information technology down 1 percent each.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
The Q1 GDP data at 13.5%, a double-digit growth may optically look high. But it is lower than most estimates. This quarter was not affected at all by the pandemic. The lower than expected data is despite the private consumption.
The contact-oriented services, hotel, and trade provided a boost to the overall data. While it is encouraging to see growth in the agriculture output, the manufacturing segment was a big drag. The growth in the construction segment indicates higher demand for cement, steel, and other allied segments.
A good monsoon year may provide a boost to Q2 growth. Going forward - oil prices, geopolitical tensions between Russia-Ukraine, and a slowdown in the West will guide global growth.
Escorts Kubota sales grew by 7.3% in August 2022
Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Segment in August 2022 sold 6,111 tractors registering a growth of 7.3% as against 5,693 tractors sold in August 2021.
Domestic tractor sales in August 2022 was at 5,308 tractors registering a growth of 7.9 percent as against 4,920 tractors sold in August 2021.
Export tractor sales in August 2022 was at 803 tractors registering a growth of 3.9 percent as against 773 tractors sold in August 2021.
BSE Information Technology index shed 1.6 percent dragged by the Infosys, TCS, L&T Technology Services
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
A highlight of the recent market trend is India's outperformance among large markets. While the US, Europe and most large emerging markets have turned weak, the Indian market has shown surprising resilience. Since the Fed chief Powell's ultra-hawkish message last Friday the S&P 500 is down 5.8% while the Nifty is up 0.9%.
A major factor driving this outperformance is the return of FIIs into the Indian market. It is important to appreciate the fact that the FIIs investment of Rs 4165 cr on Tuesday in the cash market is the largest buy figure in 2022. This is providing momentum to the market.
However, investors have to exercise caution since valuations are high and the global growth environment is not favorable for a sustained bull market. Even while remaining invested, some profit booking may be a good idea.
SpiceJet Ltd fell back into the red in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 and in the first quarter of 2022-23 as the airline reported a net loss of Rs 458 crore and Rs 789 crore, for the quarter ending March and quarter ending June, respectively.
The low-cost carrier, which reported its Q4FY22 and Q1FY23 results on August 31, had reported a profit of Rs 23 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22 and a loss of Rs 235 crore in the quarter ending March 2020-21 and a loss of Rs 729 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.
SpiceJet had delayed announcing the results of its fourth quarter in 2021-22 due to a ransomware attack.
The total revenue from operations for the Jan-Mar quarter came in at Rs 1,865 crore, slightly lower than Rs 1,877 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.
Bajaj Auto August Auto Sales
The company has posted 8 percent jump in its August sales at 4,01,595 units against 3,73,270 units, YoY.
Its domestic sales rose 49% at 2,56,755 units versus 1,72,595 units and exports were down 28% at 1,44,840 units versus 2,00,675 units, YoY.
Market Opens:Indian indices opened gap-down on September 1 with Nifty around 17500.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 707.39 points or 1.19% at 58829.68, and the Nifty was down 200.80 points or 1.13% at 17558.50. About 1101 shares have advanced, 1052 shares declined, and 186 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, SBI Life Insurance, TCS, Hindalco Industries, ONGC were among major lower on the Nifty, while gainers were Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement.
Punjab Nation Bank (PNB) hiked lending rates by 5 bps across tenures w.e.f September 1, reported CNBC-TV18.
MOIL fixes/revises prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products:
MOIL fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01.09.2022 as under:
1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been decreased by 15% on the prevailing prices since 01.08.2022 w.e.f. midnight of 31.08.2022/01.09.2022.
2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44%, SMGR(Mn-30% & Mn-25%), Fines and Chemical grades have been decreased by 10% on the prices prevailing since 01.08.2022 w.e.f. midnight of 31.08.2022/01.09.2022.
3. The basic price of EMD have been increased from Rs 1,55,000 PMT to Rs 1,65,000 PMT w.e.f. midnight of 31.08.2022/01.09.2022.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.45 percent or Rs 2.35 at Rs 164.10 on the BSE.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79.54 per dollar on Thursday against Tuesday's close of 79.45.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities are likely to drift lower in early trades Thursday, tracking weakness in the Asian pack after the US markets overnight ended weaker. On the backdrop of hawkish Fed rhetoric, central
banks around the world, apart from the People's Bank of China, are also echoing Powell's hawkish stance, with the European Central Bank calling for a "significant" rate hike in September.
While local benchmarks may continue to exhibit intra-day volatility, WTI crude oil falling to USD 90 a barrel and FIIs turning net buyers on Monday are the two key positive catalysts that could temper the effects of global concerns.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 436.35 points or 0.73% at 59100.72, and the Nifty was down 288 points or 1.62% at 17471.30.
China's August factory activity shrinks as orders weaken - Caixin PMI
China's factory activity contracted for the first time in three months in August amid weakening demand, while power shortages and fresh COVID-19 flare-ups disrupted production, a private sector survey showed on Thursday.
The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) slid to 49.5 in August from 50.4 in July, missing analysts' expectation for 50.2.
The unexpectedly weak reading echoed China's official PMI released on Wednesday, which was also below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Indian markets expected to open in the red: ICICI Direct
Indian markets are expected to open in the red on the back of weak global cues amid concerns about higher interest rates and tightening measures.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid concerns on higher interest rates.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening with 27 points loss. U.S. stocks ended the month with their fourth straight daily decline on Wednesday, cementing the weakest August performance in seven years as worries about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve persist.
Wall Street brokerage Bank of America Securities has sharply revised upward its Nifty forecast in the range of 18,500-19,500 points by December, after two successive downward revisions in June and earlier this month.
Crucial support for Nifty50 is 17,500 while Nifty may face some resistance at 18,000.
Domestic airfare caps removed
The decision of the government to remove lower and upper limit price caps on domestic airfares after almost two years comes into effect from August 31. The airfare caps were imposed back in May 2020 in view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had tweeted, ''The decision to remove airfare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel (ATF). Stabilization has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic shortly."
The Civil Aviation Ministry had imposed lower and upper limits on domestic airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a two-month lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, airlines were instructed to not charge a passenger less than Rs 2,900 (excluding GST) and more than Rs 8,800 (excluding GST) for domestic flights of less than 40 minutes.
Strides Pharma Science arm's flagship facility receives USFDA nod for Drug Product Capabilities
Stelis Biopharma Limited (Stelis or Company), an emerging biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and the biologics arm of Strides Pharma Science Limited, today announced that it received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA or agency) for the Drug Products (DP) facility inspection that was completed at its flagship manufacturing site (Unit 2) at Bengaluru, India.
NPCI to acquire up to 10% stake in government's e-commerce project ONDC
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has received approvals from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Finance Ministry to acquire up to 10 percent stake in Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government initiative to rival foreign e-commerce majors in the local market, sources told CNBC TV18 on August 31.
Additionally, Bank of India is also in the process of investing in ONDC and may receive 5 percent to 7 percent stake, the sources added. Read More
Reliance acquires soft drink brands Campa, Sosyo from Pure Drink
Reliance Industries has acquired soft drink brands Campa and Sosyo from Pure Drink group as part of its strategy to scale up the FMCG business, CNBC TV-18 reported on August 31 citing sources.
The acquisition of the iconic Campa brand could pit the company against Pepsi, and Coca-Cola in the beverages market.
The brands are likely to be relaunched this year.
The news of the acquisition comes days after Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, announced on August 29 that the retail arm of the company is set to foray into the FMCG segment. Read More
LPG Price Cut | Price of commercial cylinder (19-kg) cut by Rs 91.50 to Rs 1,885 in Delhi
Centre hikes windfall profit tax on exports of diesel, ATF
The government has hiked the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre and on jet fuel exports to Rs 9 a litre, besides raising the levy on domestically-produced crude oil in line with the hardening of global prices.
At the fourth fortnightly review, the government raised the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre from Rs 7 per litre.
The tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports too has been hiked to Rs 9 from Rs 2 per litre with effect from September 1, according to a finance ministry notification issued late Wednesday night. Alongside, the tax on domestically-produced crude oil too has been hiked to Rs 13,300 per tonne from Rs 13,000.
The tax on exports has been raised as margins rose, while the levy on domestically-produced oil was increased marginally on slight changes in international oil prices and on expectations of a price rise on hopes of a production cut by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.
FDI equity inflows dip 6% during April-June
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 6 per cent to USD 16.59 billion during the April-June quarter this fiscal, according to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The inflows had stood at USD 17.56 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.
The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) aggregated at USD 22.34 billion during the first three months of the current fiscal year as against USD 22.52 billion in the year-ago period. Read More
April-July fiscal deficit at Rs 3.41 lakh crore
The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 3.41 lakh crore in April-July, accounting for 20.5 percent of the full-year target, data released on August 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.
The fiscal deficit for April-July 2021 had accounted for 21.3 percent of the FY22 target.
The fiscal deficit in the first four months of FY22 was Rs 3.21 lakh crore. As such, the fiscal deficit in April-July of the current financial year is 6 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.
The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for FY23, or 6.4 percent of GDP.
Bond Yields Updates:
Gold Updates:
Gold prices slipped to a more than one-month low on Thursday, as the dollar firmed and prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing with its aggressive policy tightening stance weighed on the zero-yielding bullion's appeal.
Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,706.99 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since July 21 at $1,704.94 earlier.
U.S. gold futures GCv1 shed 0.5% to $1,717.50.
Yen falls to fresh 24-year low
The yen dropped to its lowest since 1998 as an overnight surge in Treasury yields heaped more pressure on the Japanese currency.
The yen fell 0.4% to 139.59 per dollar in Thursday trading in Tokyo -- a fresh 24-year low. Next up for FX watchers is the key psychological level of 140, which some analysts have said may potentially trigger intervention from officials.
The impact of the hawkish Federal Reserve Jackson Hole symposium has continued to ripple through markets, pushing benchmark Treasury yields up through 3.2%. Data showing that euro-zone inflation jumped to a record in August, above expectations, also weighed on global bonds Wednesday.
Oil falls
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, led lower by increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.
Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.27 a barrel by 0006 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $89.23 a barrel.
Core sector growth slows to 4.5% in July
India's eight core sectors grew 4.5 percent in July, slowing from an upwardly revised 13.2 percent in June, the commerce ministry said on August 31.
Output in six of the eight core sectors grew in July.
These sectors include coal, refinery products, electricity, fertilisers, cement and steel, said the ministry.
While India’s economy is expected to be the fastest growing major economy, the recovery faces headwinds such as a looming slowdown in the West and continued economic uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Read More
GDP growth surges to 13.5% in April-June
India's GDP growth surged to 13.5 percent in April-June from 4.1 percent the previous quarter, data released on August 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
The sharp uptick in growth was driven by a favourable base effect and the ongoing economic revival. Read More
Asian Markets trade weak:
Wall Street ends August with a whimper on Fed worry
U.S. stocks ended the month with their fourth straight daily decline on Wednesday, cementing the weakest August performance in seven years as worries about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve persist.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.44 points, or 0.88%, to 31,510.43; the S&P 500 lost 31.16 points, or 0.78%, to 3,955; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.93 points, or 0.56%, to 11,816.20.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 41 points or 0.23 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,469 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street on Tuesday:
U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session on Tuesday as a rise in job openings fueled fears the U.S. Federal Reserve has another reason to maintain its aggressive path of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.12 points, or 0.96%, to 31,790.87, the S&P 500 lost 44.45 points, or 1.10%, to 3,986.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 134.53 points, or 1.12%, to 11,883.14.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian indices quickly overcame the bearish sentiments set by the US Federal Open Market Committee at its meeting at Jackson Hole, last Friday. After the steep slide on Monday (August 29), the markets bounced back on August 30 with a bang on the last trading day of the month. They not only erased yesterday’s losses but also made handsome gains for the week. This showed the resilience of Indian markets compared to the rest of the world.
At close, the headline BSE Sensex was 1,564.45 points or 2.7 percent up at 59,537 while the broader Nifty ended the day with a gain of 446.4 points or 2.58 percent at 17,759.3.
Bajaj twins – Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance along with IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty, each gaining between 3.9 – 5.4 percent.
Among sectors, Nifty Realty shone the most with gains of 3.49 percent and was closely followed by the financials which gained ~3.4 percent. Nifty IT, Auto, Metal, and FMCG also made gains of more than 2 percent each.
The broader indices too displayed overall strength as they ended the day on a strong note with BSE Midcap gaining 1.9 percent and BSE Smallcap rising 1.4 percent.