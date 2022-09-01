Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,600, Sensex down 500 pts; SpiceJet, auto stocks in focus

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
The Q1 GDP data at 13.5%, a double-digit growth may optically look high. But it is lower than most estimates. This quarter was not affected at all by the pandemic. The lower than expected data is despite the private consumption.
The contact-oriented services, hotel, and trade provided a boost to the overall data. While it is encouraging to see growth in the agriculture output, the manufacturing segment was a big drag. The growth in the construction segment indicates higher demand for cement, steel, and other allied segments.
A good monsoon year may provide a boost to Q2 growth. Going forward - oil prices, geopolitical tensions between Russia-Ukraine, and a slowdown in the West will guide global growth.
ADVERTISEMENT
September 01, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Escorts Kubota sales grew by 7.3% in August 2022
Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Segment in August 2022 sold 6,111 tractors registering a growth of 7.3% as against 5,693 tractors sold in August 2021.
Domestic tractor sales in August 2022 was at 5,308 tractors registering a growth of 7.9 percent as against 4,920 tractors sold in August 2021.
Export tractor sales in August 2022 was at 803 tractors registering a growth of 3.9 percent as against 773 tractors sold in August 2021.
September 01, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
BSE Information Technology index shed 1.6 percent dragged by the Infosys, TCS, L&T Technology Services
September 01, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
A highlight of the recent market trend is India's outperformance among large markets. While the US, Europe and most large emerging markets have turned weak, the Indian market has shown surprising resilience. Since the Fed chief Powell's ultra-hawkish message last Friday the S&P 500 is down 5.8% while the Nifty is up 0.9%.
A major factor driving this outperformance is the return of FIIs into the Indian market. It is important to appreciate the fact that the FIIs investment of Rs 4165 cr on Tuesday in the cash market is the largest buy figure in 2022. This is providing momentum to the market.
However, investors have to exercise caution since valuations are high and the global growth environment is not favorable for a sustained bull market. Even while remaining invested, some profit booking may be a good idea.
SpiceJet Ltd fell back into the red in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 and in the first quarter of 2022-23 as the airline reported a net loss of Rs 458 crore and Rs 789 crore, for the quarter ending March and quarter ending June, respectively.
The low-cost carrier, which reported its Q4FY22 and Q1FY23 results on August 31, had reported a profit of Rs 23 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22 and a loss of Rs 235 crore in the quarter ending March 2020-21 and a loss of Rs 729 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.
SpiceJet had delayed announcing the results of its fourth quarter in 2021-22 due to a ransomware attack.
The total revenue from operations for the Jan-Mar quarter came in at Rs 1,865 crore, slightly lower than Rs 1,877 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.
September 01, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Bajaj Auto August Auto Sales
The company has posted 8 percent jump in its August sales at 4,01,595 units against 3,73,270 units, YoY.
Its domestic sales rose 49% at 2,56,755 units versus 1,72,595 units and exports were down 28% at 1,44,840 units versus 2,00,675 units, YoY.
September 01, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
September 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened gap-down on September 1 with Nifty around 17500.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 707.39 points or 1.19% at 58829.68, and the Nifty was down 200.80 points or 1.13% at 17558.50. About 1101 shares have advanced, 1052 shares declined, and 186 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, SBI Life Insurance, TCS, Hindalco Industries, ONGC were among major lower on the Nifty, while gainers were Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement.