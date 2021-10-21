Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

China Evergrande shares fall in resumed trade:
Shares of China Evergrande Group slid as much as 14% on Thursday after a deal to sell a USD 2.6 billion stake in its property services unit fell through, in the latest blow to the developer whose massive debt woes have rattled global markets.
Evergrande said on Wednesday it had scrapped a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd to Hopson Development Holdings Ltd as the smaller rival had not met the "prerequisite to make a general offer".