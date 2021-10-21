Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

October 21, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000:

Bitcoin struck a record high Wednesday, a day after its foray onto Wall Street, as stocks largely held steady as investors tracked earnings and economic data.

The dollar was mixed against its main rivals, while oil prices retreated.

Bitcoin briefly soared to above $65,000, a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin futures rather than directly to the currency, rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.