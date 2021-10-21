MARKET NEWS

English
October 21, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Stocks Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading flat, while US markets ended on mixed note. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,330.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex61,259.96-456.09 -0.74%
    Nifty 5018,266.60-152.15 -0.83%
    Nifty Bank39,518.20-22.30 -0.06%
    Nifty 50 18,266.60 -152.15 (-0.83%)
    Thu, Oct 21, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2761.1541.95 +1.54%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Midcap 10031478.30-692.40 -2.15%


  • October 21, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    China Evergrande shares fall in resumed trade:

    Shares of China Evergrande Group slid as much as 14% on Thursday after a deal to sell a USD 2.6 billion stake in its property services unit fell through, in the latest blow to the developer whose massive debt woes have rattled global markets.

    Evergrande said on Wednesday it had scrapped a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd to Hopson Development Holdings Ltd as the smaller rival had not met the "prerequisite to make a general offer".

  • October 21, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000:

    Bitcoin struck a record high Wednesday, a day after its foray onto Wall Street, as stocks largely held steady as investors tracked earnings and economic data.

    The dollar was mixed against its main rivals, while oil prices retreated.

    Bitcoin briefly soared to above $65,000, a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

    The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin futures rather than directly to the currency, rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.

  • October 21, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm

  • October 21, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    The S&P 500 and the Dow closed higher on Wednesday as investors eyed better than expected third-quarter earnings from U.S. companies.

    While the Nasdaq lagged as technology stocks took a breather, the Dow Jones Industrials Average surpassed its previous record reached in mid-August before paring gains during the session. The benchmark S&P 500 index came within five points of its early September record at its peak for the day.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.43%, to 35,609.34, the S&P 500 gained 16.56 points, or 0.37%, to 4,536.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.41 points, or 0.05%, to 15,121.68.

  • October 21, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 13.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,330.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • October 21, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday

    The market saw profit-booking for the second day on October 20 as selling across sectors dragged Indian shares lower. At close, the Sensex was down 456.09 points, or 0.74 percent, at 61,259.96 and the Nifty was down 152.20 points, or 0.83 percent, at 18,266.60.

    The broader indices underperform the main indices with the BSE midcap and smallcap lost 2 percent each.

    Hindalco, Titan Company, HUL, BPCL and Bajaj Finserv were among the major Nifty losers. Gainers included Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

    Except PSU bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty metal, auto, energy, FMCG and pharma indices down 1-2 percent.

  • October 21, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Start your day with Jim Rogers' famous quote about the stock market.

  • October 21, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

