Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Fed could boost bond buys, but won't for now:

The Federal Reserve could ramp up its bond purchasing program to push down further on borrowing costs, but for now the U.S. economy’s most pressing need is for a new round of government spending, U.S. central bankers said on Wednesday.

Long-term interest rates are already low, he said, and investors don’t appear to be losing faith in the Fed’s September promise to keep short-term rates near zero until the economy reaches full employment and inflation reaches 2% and looks set to rise further.