Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Oct 08, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crude Updates:
TCS Q2 Earnings:
Wall St closes higher:
SGX Nifty:
Fed could boost bond buys, but won't for now:
The Federal Reserve could ramp up its bond purchasing program to push down further on borrowing costs, but for now the U.S. economy’s most pressing need is for a new round of government spending, U.S. central bankers said on Wednesday.
Long-term interest rates are already low, he said, and investors don’t appear to be losing faith in the Fed’s September promise to keep short-term rates near zero until the economy reaches full employment and inflation reaches 2% and looks set to rise further.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 26 points gain.
KRChokey on Vedanta Delisting:
Taking into consideration the prospects that company has to offer in the future with completion of expansion in Zinc capacity, cost reduction in in Aluminum & ramp-up in the Oil & Gas segment, broking house think that company holds good prospects in earnings growth from FY22 onwards.
Company will also see pent-up demand post resumption of economic activity with abating of COVID-19 pandemic. Recent recovery in metal prices gives a better picture of Q2FY21 result for the company.
It expect Vedanta’s Revenue/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 1.3%/4.3% over FY20-22E. It apply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.3x on FY22E EBITDA of Rs 2,33,787 mn to arrive at a target price of Rs 168/share, an upside potential of 36.5%. Hence, it think Shareholders should offer their shares at least 1.9x the floor price fixed by the company.
Crude Updates: Oil prices rose on Thursday as oil workers evacuated rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta, though fuel demand concerns persisted on fading chances for an economic stimulus deal in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Going ahead, market is expected to be range bound with sector/stock specific action as the September quarter earnings season kicks start with TCS. Also developments around the US elections would drive global markets. Besides, RBI’s credit policy is also there on Friday where the investors would lay more emphasis on the commentary.
Technically, Nifty formed a Bullish candle and gave the highest daily close since 26th Feb 2020. A hold above 11600 can move Nifty towards 11900-12000 while support has moved higher at 11550-11450.
TCS Q2 Earnings:
The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 7,475 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, registering a 6.7 percent sequential growth.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 4.7 percent sequentially to Rs 40,135 crore, while the company registered a 4.8 percent QoQ growth in constant currency and 7.2 percent in dollar revenue for the quarter ended September 2020.
The deal wins for the quarter were strong with total contract value at $8.6 billion, against $6.9 billion in Q1FY21.
The board members of the company have approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of company, being 1.42 percent of the total paid up equity share capital, at around Rs 3,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount up to Rs 16,000 crore.
Indian ADRs ended higher:
Wall St closes higher:
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as investors regained optimism that at least a partial deal on more U.S. fiscal stimulus may happen.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 529.45 points, or 1.91%, to 28,302.21, the S&P 500 gained 58.38 points, or 1.74%, to 3,419.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.00 points, or 1.88%, to 11,364.60.
Asian Markets trade mixed:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 14.50 points or 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,808.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.