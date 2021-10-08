MARKET NEWS

English
October 08, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green led by IT, metals; realty under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank kept the key rates unchanged with repo rate at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35% and maintained the 'accommodative' stance. Among sectors, IT index up 2 percent, while realty index down 2 percent.

  IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,092.95415.12 +0.70%
    Nifty 5017,906.25115.90 +0.65%
    Nifty Bank37,882.70129.50 +0.34%
    Nifty 50 17,906.25 115.90 (0.65%)
    Fri, Oct 08, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Wipro663.5520.60 +3.20%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Coal India186.30-4.40 -2.31%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT36547.40843.55 +2.36%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2500.85-7.80 -0.31%


  • October 08, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

    Mandhana Retail Ventures shares slip 8% post Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells shares in open market

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 8.52 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions during October 5-7, reducing shareholding to 2.40 percent from 6.26 percent earlier.

    The Mandhana Retail Ventures was quoting at Rs 13.82, down Rs 0.95, or 6.43 percent on the BSE.

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

    Auto, banks rise, realty slips as RBI keeps interest rates unchanged:

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to maintain status quo and keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. The reverse repo rate will continue to be 3.35 percent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the policy stance continues to be “accommodative”.The central bank was widely expected to keep the interest rates steady.

    Rate-sensitive sectors such as auto and bank are trading in the green while the realty index has extended loses and is down over a percent 

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

    Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities:

    The RBI policy, as expected, remained cautious and in a wait-and-watch mode. Even as it increased the quantum under the 14-day VRRR auctions and opened the option of 28-day VRRR auctions, it adequately sounded out on its dovishness and the need to ensure liquidity conditions remain comfortable. 

    We do not see the RBI in a hurry to normalize liquidity conditions as well as the reverse repo rate in the near term. 

    We continue to see the February policy as the earliest period of review for the RBI to narrow the policy rate corridor by raising the reverse repo rate.

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    TCS share price edges higher ahead of Q2 results

    Tata Consultancy Services' share price edged higher in the morning trade on October 8 ahead of the country's largest IT services company's second- quarter result announcement.

    Tata Consultancy Services is expected to report more than 5 percent sequential growth in revenue in constant currency terms and a 4.7 percent increase in dollar revenue in Q2FY22, with deal wins likely to be similar to Q1FY22, powered by mid-sized deals, experts say.

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Anand Nevatia, Fund Manager-TRUST Mutual Fund: A 5:1 vote on stance clearly reflects that majority of MPC still comfortable and convinced with an accommodative stance. A “favourable than anticipated” inflation trajectory and downward revision of CPI at 5.30% has allayed any fears of near term rate hikes. The Governor has assured the markets of ample liquidity while announcing higher VRRRs to absorb the excessive systemic liquidity. 

    Absence of GSAP has impacted markets negatively specially at the longer end of the curve. The CPI readings will be low for the next couple of months. Inflationary expectations could lead to underperformance of longer maturity bonds. Easy liquidity will support performance of funds up to maturity of 3 years.

  • October 08, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 469.47 points or 0.79% at 60147.30, and the Nifty added 135.40 points or 0.76% at 17925.70.

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 469.47 points or 0.79% at 60147.30, and the Nifty added 135.40 points or 0.76% at 17925.70.
  • October 08, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India:

    The decision to maintain status quo on key policy rates is significant as it comes at the onset of the festive season. We welcome the RBI’s move to keep rates unchanged despite the inflationary pressures, as adequate liquidity, and stable repo rate will play a catalytic role in the robust recovery of the country’s housing sector. 

    Over the last few quarters, there has been a fundamental change in buyers’ expectations and attitude towards home ownership, which has resulted in the residential real estate sector perform exceedingly well across all segments. Many factors, especially demand stimulants like stamp duty cut and lower circle rates along with lowest ever home loan rates, have helped in converting latent demand to sales. RBI’s accommodative stance will allow banks to continue providing home loans at the current levels. 

    At this juncture we are favorably poised with an encouraging ramp up on vaccination rate across the country, ongoing festive season, and opening up of the country, the time is right to ensure an orbital shift for the industry. Significant and timely measures for a sector like real estate, which has strong linkages with several other industries, would translate into a significant push to overall economic growth of the country.

  • October 08, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    BSE Information Technology index rose 1 percent supportd by the Nazara Technologies, Xchanging Solutions, Persistent Systems

    BSE Information Technology index rose 1 percent supportd by the Nazara Technologies, Xchanging Solutions, Persistent Systems
  • October 08, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    RBI lowers FY22 CPI inflation target:

    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 8 said the central bank has lowered its FY22 CPI Inflation target to 5.3 percent from the earlier 5.7 percent.

    It also saw July-September CPI inflation at 5.1 percent compared to the 5.9 earlier. The October-December CPI Inflation is estimated at 4.5 percent compared to the 5.3 percent earlier.

  • October 08, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    RBI retains real GDP growth for 2021-22 at 9.5%:

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) retained its projection of real GDP growth for the year 2021-22 at 9.5 percent which consists of 7.9 percent in Q2, 6.8 percent in Q3, and 6.1 percent in Q4. The projections for the year 2022-2023 are set at 17.2 percent.

  • October 08, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    BSE Realty index down 1 percent dragged by the Godrej Properties, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises:

    BSE Realty index down 1 percent dragged by the Godrej Properties, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises:
