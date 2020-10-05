Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 11,500; RIL, TCS in focus

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 05, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
TCS to consider buyback:
Adani Ports completes acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port:
Crude Updates:
Wall St ends lower:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
TCS to consider buyback:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,649.95, gained 5 percent on October 5 as company board to consider buyback of shares.
“…the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020,” the company informed the exchanges on October 4.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
Market opens higher amid mixed global cues:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on October 5 with Nifty above 11500.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 348.40 points or 0.90% at 39045.45, and the Nifty was up 97.50 points or 0.85% at 11514.50. About 859 shares have advanced, 254 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.
ICICIdirect:
Indian markets are likely to see a gap up opening on the back of positive global cues despite the surge in Coronavirus cases and worries about the economic outlook. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables.
Domestic markets remained closed on Friday due to Gandhi Jayanti. On Thursday, markets ended higher led by financials amid Unlock 5 announcements and positive global cues. US markets ended lower on Friday following news that the US President was diagnosed positive for Covid-19.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 765 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 366, target at Rs 385.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:05 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 228.78 points or 0.59% at 38925.83, and the Nifty up 71.20 points or 0.62% at 11488.20.
Adani Ports completes acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port:
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone announced the completion of the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd., (KPCL) for an enterprise value of Rs 12,000 crore. This will result in APSEZ having a controlling stake of 75% in KPCL from the CVR Group and other investors.
India's exports snap six-month losing streak, rise 5.27% in Sept:
After contracting for six months in a row, the country's exports grew by 5.27 percent to $27.4 billion in September, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on October 1.
He said this is an indicator of the "rapid recovery" of the Indian economy as it surpasses pre-COVID-19 levels across parameters. "Make in India, Make for the World: Indian merchandise exports grew 5.27 percent in September 20 as compared to last year," he said in a tweet.