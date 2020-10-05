Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 11,500; RIL, TCS in focus

TCS to consider buyback:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,649.95, gained 5 percent on October 5 as company board to consider buyback of shares.

“…the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020,” the company informed the exchanges on October 4.