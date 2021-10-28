Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues

October 28, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

L&T Q2 results:

Larsen & Toubro, the engineering and infrastructure major, has clocked a 56 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated adjusted profit at Rs 1,723 crore in the September 2021 quarter, driven by higher profits in the IT&TS portfolio and improved margins from the projects & manufacturing portfolio as the coronavirus-induced stress in previous periods progressively wanes.

The adjusted profit excluded exceptional items and discontinued operations. In the year-ago period, the profit was boosted by one-time gain on divestment of electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, France.

The reported profit for the quarter at Rs 1,819.45 crore declined by 67 percent compared to Rs 5,520.27 crore in the year-ago period .

The company's consolidated revenue was at Rs 34,773 crore, registering a 12 percent YoY growth.