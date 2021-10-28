Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues

Forex reserves surge by $58.38 billion in March-September 2021 period: RBI report
The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $58.38 billion in April-September 2021 to $635.36 billion, says an RBI report released on Wednesday. The forex reserves were at $576.98 billion at end-March 2021.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes half-yearly reports on management of foreign exchange reserves. These reports are prepared half yearly with reference to the position as at end-March and end-September each year.