October 28, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,211 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST.

  • October 28, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Forex reserves surge by $58.38 billion in March-September 2021 period: RBI report

    The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $58.38 billion in April-September 2021 to $635.36 billion, says an RBI report released on Wednesday. The forex reserves were at $576.98 billion at end-March 2021.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes half-yearly reports on management of foreign exchange reserves. These reports are prepared half yearly with reference to the position as at end-March and end-September each year.

  • October 28, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    ITC Q2 Earnings:

    Cigarette-to hotels giant ITC has reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs. 3,697 crore for the quarter, increasing by 14% from Rs 3,253 crore reported in the same quarter last year and by 23% from Rs. 3,013 crore in June-21 quarter.

    The standalone revenues came in higher at Rs 13,553 crore for the quarter, an increase of 12% compared to Rs 12,103 crore reported in September 2020 quarter and by 5% from Rs 12,959 crore reported in the previous quarter.

  • October 28, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    L&T Q2 results:

    Larsen & Toubro, the engineering and infrastructure major, has clocked a 56 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated adjusted profit at Rs 1,723 crore in the September 2021 quarter, driven by higher profits in the IT&TS portfolio and improved margins from the projects & manufacturing portfolio as the coronavirus-induced stress in previous periods progressively wanes.

    The adjusted profit excluded exceptional items and discontinued operations. In the year-ago period, the profit was boosted by one-time gain on divestment of electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, France.

    The reported profit for the quarter at Rs 1,819.45 crore declined by 67 percent compared to Rs 5,520.27 crore in the year-ago period .

    The company's consolidated revenue was at Rs 34,773 crore, registering a 12 percent YoY growth.

  • October 28, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Nykaa operator raises Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

    Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures on October 27 mopped up Rs 2,396 crore from 174 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The offer will open for subscription on October 28.

    The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised allocation of 21,296,397 equity shares to anchor investors, at Rs 1,125 per share, the upper end of the price band, as per a BSE circular.

  • October 28, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Paytm's Rs 18,300-crore IPO to open on November 8

    Mobile payments firm Paytm is all set for its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offering, which will happen between November 8 and 10 at a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150, the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus issued on October 27.

    This is touted to be India’s largest market debut, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago. Click to read more

  • October 28, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Lupin Q2 earnings:

    The company has posted consolidated net loss at Rs 2,098 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against profit of Rs 211 crore, while revenue was up 6.7 percent at Rs 4,091.3 crore versus Rs 3,835 crore, YoY.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss was at Rs 1,323.9 crore against EBITDA of Rs 581.2 crore, YoY

  • October 28, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Wall Street ends lower:

    The Nasdaq ended little changed on Wednesday, boosted by gains in Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet on the heels of their quarterly results, but a drop in oil prices and a pullback in Treasury yields weighed on cyclical sectors and pulled the S&P 500 lower.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 266.19 points, or 0.74%, to 35,490.69, the S&P 500 lost 23.11 points, or 0.51%, to 4,551.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.12 point, or unchanged, to 15,235.84.

  • October 28, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

  • October 28, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 23 points or 0.13 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,235 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • October 28, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday:

    The market ended lower due to profit-booking in the final hour of the trade on October 27, snapping two days of gains.

    Losses in metal and banking and financial names such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv amid weak global cues dragged the market lower.

    At close, the Sensex was down 206.93 points, or 0.34 percent, at 61,143.33, and the Nifty was down 57.40 points, or 0.31 percent, at 18,211.

    On the sectoral front, selling was seen in the auto, energy, infra and metal names, while PSU, FMCG, IT and pharma indices rose 0.3-2 percent.

  • October 28, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

  • October 28, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

