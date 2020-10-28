172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-october-28-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-bharti-airtel-hfcl-network18-media-investments-jump-networks-6026031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Oct 28, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India.

  • October 28, 2020 08:09 AM IST

    Results Today:

    L&T, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, APL Apollo Tubes, Aptech, AU Small Finance Bank, Balaji Amines, Blue Star, Can Fin Homes, Carborundum Universal, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cummins India, Firstsource Solutions, GSK Pharma, Heritage Foods, HSIL, IIFL Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, Marico, Max India, MCX, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, Piramal Enterprises, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, RBL Bank, Route Mobile, Schaeffler India, Tata Coffee, Texmo Pipes & Products, Thyrocare Technologies, UTI Asset Management Company and V-Guard Industries are among 69 companies to announce quarterly earnings on October 28.

  • October 28, 2020 07:46 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, market is likely to remain in a tight range, taking cues from the ongoing result season, development around US elections and covid cases globally. Technically, till Nifty doesn’t surpass above immediate hurdle of 11850, more weakness could be seen towards next key support of 11650 while on the upside resistance has shifted lower at 11950. We would advise traders to be adopt a cautious approach while investors can accumulate quality stocks on dips.

  • October 28, 2020 07:35 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly higher:

  • October 28, 2020 07:29 AM IST

    Wall St ends mixed:

    Stocks on Wall Street closed little changed on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 slipping on disappointing earnings and little hope for a U.S. coronavirus stimulus before Election Day, though the Nasdaq rose ahead of big technology company results.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.19 points, or 0.8%, to 27,463.19 and the S&P 500 lost 10.29 points, or 0.30%, to 3,390.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 72.41 points, or 0.64%, to 11,431.35.

  • October 28, 2020 07:27 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

  • October 28, 2020 07:22 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 38.50 points or 0.32 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,849 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • October 28, 2020 07:22 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

