Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 18,300 led by pharma, PSU banks

Ambuja Cements share price gains post September quarter earnings
Ambuja Cements share price trading higher on October 27 after company reported its September quarter earnings.
Ambuja Cements has posted 10.85 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 890.67 crore for the third quarter ended September 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 803.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Its revenue from operations was up 7.74 percent at Rs 6,647.13 crore during the quarter against Rs 6,169.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
October 27, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty holding above 18300.
The Sensex was up 138.20 points or 0.23% at 61488.46, and the Nifty was up 43.70 points or 0.24% at 18312.10. About 1880 shares have advanced, 1061 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
October 27, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
October 27, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Elara Capital on Bajaj Finance:
Credit cost has peaked and traction on loans will continue to be strong driven by digital focus and geographic expansion. Launch of customer engagement apps will result in customer acquisition at negligible cost.
As such we expect RoA to improve to 4.25% in FY23E from 3.6% in Q2FY22. However, we believe the strong profitability is priced in at 9x PBV FY23E.
We revise target multiple to 7.2x from 6.3x earlier on the back of improving operating performance and digital scale up. We roll over base to FY23E. Our new target price is Rs 6,100 from Rs 4,630 earlier. Stock rates a sell at our new target price.
October 27, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
BSE Realty index added 1 percent led by the Sobha, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sunteck Realty
October 27, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
Gold Updates
Gold prices retreated further on Wednesday from a key $1,800/ounce level, as a robust dollar and higher U.S. bond yields dented bullion’s appeal while investors assessed how central banks would address rising inflation pressures.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,788.40 per ounce by 0351 GMT, declining 1.2% since rallying to a more than one-month high late last week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,789.30.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing metal.
October 27, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST
KRChoksey view on Nykaa IPO
We expect Nykaa to benefit from prevailing tailwind in the industry, its strong technology led platform, strong relationship with global brands, diverse portfolio of own brands, content first approach, Omni channel presence, loyal customer base, planned expansion in Middle East and Europe, growth in Tier II & III cities and strong management team.
Considering the prevailing opportunities, investors should look to invest in Nykaa’s IPO for listing gains as well as long term opportunity it presents.
October 27, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST
Asian Paints share rises 6% on price increase
Asian Paints share price added nearly 6 percent on October 27 after the company hiked prices by 7-10 percent.
Asian Paints increased by 10 percent prices across product portfolio except for enamels (6-7 percent price hike); blended price increase at the portfolio level is 8-9 percent, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report citing dealer interactions. The new prices will be effective from November 12, it said.
October 27, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors:
The Indian Rupee is likely to trade in the range of 74.80-75.20 zone as fundamental remains mixed. The domestic equities are feeling the heat due to steady FII’s flight of capital or profit bookings. Foreign investors have pulled out about USD 1.5 billion from Indian equities in the last five trading sessions.
As Indian markets have been an outlier to the EM peers by more than 20% this year, it was obvious that the mean-reverting strategy will hold true over the short and medium-term. Further, concerns over the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in China could also weigh on investor sentiment for emerging-market assets.
On the flip side, Indian corporates are rushing to raise through fresh issuance as early as possible. Five-companies worth Rs 8,800 crore are about to launch their IPO over the next week. So far, in 2021, a total of 43 companies have raised a record Rs 78,520 crore. Broadly, the secondary market could see an outflow, but the primary market could restore up to some extent. RBI is expected to stay away from the Forex market as given factors are driving the Rupee as per their requirement. Thus, the USDINR pair is expected to remain in a tight range of 74.50-75.20 over the medium term.
October 27, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 67.89 points or 0.11% at 61418.15, and the Nifty added 27.60 points or 0.15% at 18296.
October 27, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
Cyient forays into management consulting business, launches 'Cyient Consulting': Cyient announced the launch of its management consulting practice under the umbrella of Cyient Consulting. This marks Cyient’s first foray into this space. The global management consulting services market is expected to cross $1.2 trillion by 2025. The stock was trading at Rs 1,071.95, down Rs 15.05, or 1.38 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,091.90 and an intraday low of Rs 1,064.
October 27, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
It is important to take note of the fact that sustained FII selling ( Rs 2639 crore yesterday) is not impacting the resilience of the market. This is in contrast to the pre-Covid market scenario where heavy FII selling always invariably led to sharp market corrections.
The takeaway from this new trend is that it is the retail investors who are calling the shots now. From a fundamental perspective FII selling is rational and retail buying, particularly in the broader market, is without justification. But fundamentals can remain secondary in the short run.
A major concern now is the inevitability of higher inflation. The CPI print is lower due to the favourable base effect. The reality is that prices, particularly of industrial inputs, are rising fast. This is bound to get reflected in inflation numbers soon and RBI will have to normalise policy earlier than expected.
The flood of results today will witness the market responding to the numbers. The market is positively responding to good numbers like in ICICI Bank and negatively responding to below expectation numbers as in the case of Asian Paints. Corrections in prices in high-quality stocks may turn out to be buying opportunities.