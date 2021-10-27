Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 18,300 led by pharma, PSU banks

October 27, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors:

The Indian Rupee is likely to trade in the range of 74.80-75.20 zone as fundamental remains mixed. The domestic equities are feeling the heat due to steady FII’s flight of capital or profit bookings. Foreign investors have pulled out about USD 1.5 billion from Indian equities in the last five trading sessions.

As Indian markets have been an outlier to the EM peers by more than 20% this year, it was obvious that the mean-reverting strategy will hold true over the short and medium-term. Further, concerns over the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in China could also weigh on investor sentiment for emerging-market assets.

On the flip side, Indian corporates are rushing to raise through fresh issuance as early as possible. Five-companies worth Rs 8,800 crore are about to launch their IPO over the next week. So far, in 2021, a total of 43 companies have raised a record Rs 78,520 crore.

Broadly, the secondary market could see an outflow, but the primary market could restore up to some extent. RBI is expected to stay away from the Forex market as given factors are driving the Rupee as per their requirement. Thus, the USDINR pair is expected to remain in a tight range of 74.50-75.20 over the medium term.