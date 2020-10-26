Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 11,900; metal stocks slip

Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking: Last week, spot gold prices gained 0.1 percent and spot silver ended gained 1.7 percent to close at $24.6 per ounce as worries over the pandemic and uncertainties ahead of the upcoming U.S. election boosted the appeal for the safe haven, gold. Lower interest rates and enormous amount of liquidity infusion by global central banks helped Gold gains about 25 percent in 2020 as it is considered as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Gold Prices also found some support as reinforcement of the pandemic triggered curbs in Europe and global cases surpassing 41.7 million shifted investors to take shelter under gold.

Traders can buy gold at Rs 50,500 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,200 levels for the target of Rs 50,900. Buy silver at Rs 61,500 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 60,800 levels and for the target of Rs 62,700.