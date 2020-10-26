Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 11,900; metal stocks slip

Live now
Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking: Last week, spot gold prices gained 0.1 percent and spot silver ended gained 1.7 percent to close at $24.6 per ounce as worries over the pandemic and uncertainties ahead of the upcoming U.S. election boosted the appeal for the safe haven, gold. Lower interest rates and enormous amount of liquidity infusion by global central banks helped Gold gains about 25 percent in 2020 as it is considered as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Gold Prices also found some support as reinforcement of the pandemic triggered curbs in Europe and global cases surpassing 41.7 million shifted investors to take shelter under gold.
Traders can buy gold at Rs 50,500 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50,200 levels for the target of Rs 50,900. Buy silver at Rs 61,500 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 60,800 levels and for the target of Rs 62,700.
D-Street Buzz: Metal stocks trade lower - JSPL, Tata Steel, Hindalco down 2-3%; CLSA retains sell on JSW Steel
The metal index was down over a percent dragged by JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power which shed 3 percent each followed by Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel and Welspun Corp.
Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:
COMEX gold trades moderately lower near $1899/oz after a flat close in the previous session. Weighing on gold is marginal gains in US dollar after last week’s losses.
ETF outflows also show weaker investor buying. However, supporting price is global growth worries amid rising virus cases and uneven recovery.
Gold may remain directionless until there is more clarity on US stimulus however the general bias is still positive owing to pressure on the US dollar.
Natrol LLC, USA, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has entered into a definite agreement with New Mountain Capital LLC, NY and its affiliate Jarrow Formulas Inc., to dispose of its business assets as a going concern with related assets, liabilities, products, brands and employees.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 17 paise lower at 73.77 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.60, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. On October 23 rupee ended marginally lower at 73.60 against previous close of 73.53.
Buzzing: Aditya Birla Fashion share price gained 3 percent on October 26 after the company said e-commerce giant Flipkart is planning to buy 7.8 percent stake in the company.
Flipkart is buying 7.8 percent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion for Rs 1500 crore at Rs 205 per share, latter said in a BSE statement.
Nifty Metal Index shed 1 percent dragged by the Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel:
Asia Updates: Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United states threatened the global outlook, while China's leaders meet to ponder the future of the economic giant.
The United States has seen its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, while France also set unwanted case records and Spain announced a state of emergency.
That combined with no clear progress on a U.S. stimulus package to pull S&P 500 futures down 0.5%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.4% and FTSE futures 0.3%.
