Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Bajaj Auto reported a mixed set of numbers for Q2FY2021 as revenues declined by 7.2% YoY growth to Rs 7,156 crore for Q2FY21. EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,266 crore down by 0.9% YoY while EBIDTA margins expanded by ~`111bps YoY to 17.7%.

Net profits for the quarter was down by 18.8% YoY on account of lower other income and higher tax rates for the quarter. While the topline and profits were marginally below street expectations the company has surprised positively on the margins front.

The management has attributed the improvement in margins to better performance by the two wheeler segment as the high margin three wheeler segment remained under pressure. Key to future stock performance will be sustainability of demand in domestic two wheeler markets post the festive season and recovery in domestic three wheeler market.