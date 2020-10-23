Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 23, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Results Today:
Wall St ends lower:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking:
Bajaj Auto reported a mixed set of numbers for Q2FY2021 as revenues declined by 7.2% YoY growth to Rs 7,156 crore for Q2FY21. EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,266 crore down by 0.9% YoY while EBIDTA margins expanded by ~`111bps YoY to 17.7%.
Net profits for the quarter was down by 18.8% YoY on account of lower other income and higher tax rates for the quarter. While the topline and profits were marginally below street expectations the company has surprised positively on the margins front.
The management has attributed the improvement in margins to better performance by the two wheeler segment as the high margin three wheeler segment remained under pressure. Key to future stock performance will be sustainability of demand in domestic two wheeler markets post the festive season and recovery in domestic three wheeler market.
Results Today:
Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Aarti Drugs, Alphageo (India), Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Atul, Genus Power Infrastructures, Heidelbergcement India, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Mold-Tek Technologies, Huhtamaki PPL, Persistent Systems, Premier Explosives, Rane Engine Valve, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Supreme Petrochem, Vikas Multicorp and Wabco India.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a loss of 8 points.
Indian ADRs ended higher:
Asian Markets trade flat:
Wall St ends lower: Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors cheered the prospect of more fiscal stimulus to support a pandemic-damaged U.S. economy, with more data pointing to a slowing labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 152.84 points higher, or 0.54%, to 28,363.66, the S&P 500 gained 17.93 points, or 0.52%, to 3,453.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.31 points, or 0.19%, to 11,506.01.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 8 points the Nifty futures were trading around 11,884.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.