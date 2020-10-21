Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 21, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
HUL Q2 result:
Crude Updates:
Wall St ends higher:
Asia Updates:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
HUL Q2 result:
Company has reported profit of Rs 2,009 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, rising 8.7 percent compared to Rs 1,848 crore in same period last year.
Revenue from operations increased 16.1 percent to Rs 11,442 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 9,852 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.
Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter at Rs 2,869 crore grew by 17 percent YoY and margin improved by 30 bps compared to September quarter 2019.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.
Crude Updates: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a surprise climb in US crude stockpiles added to concerns about a global supply glut as a spike in global COVID-19 cases fuels demand fears and production returns in Libya.
Indian ADRs ended higher:
Wall St ends higher:
Wall Street shares closed higher Tuesday on growing optimism that U.S. lawmakers are nearing a deal on a stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 113.37 points, or 0.4%, to 28,308.79, the S&P 500 ended 16.2 points higher, or 0.47%, to 3,443.12 and the Nasdaq Composite closed 37.51 points higher, or 0.33%, to 11,516.49.
Asian Markets trade firm:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 40 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11947.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.