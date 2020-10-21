172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-october-21-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-hindustan-zinc-shiva-cement-cipla-indian-energy-exchange-hfcl-mahindra-cie-automotive-5990691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 21, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India. Asian Markets were trading firm following positive closed for the US markets.

highlights

  • October 21, 2020 08:18 AM IST

    HUL Q2 result:

    Company has reported profit of Rs 2,009 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, rising 8.7 percent compared to Rs 1,848 crore in same period last year.

    Revenue from operations increased 16.1 percent to Rs 11,442 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 9,852 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

    Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter at Rs 2,869 crore grew by 17 percent YoY and margin improved by 30 bps compared to September quarter 2019.

  • October 21, 2020 07:54 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a surprise climb in US crude stockpiles added to concerns about a global supply glut as a spike in global COVID-19 cases fuels demand fears and production returns in Libya.

  • October 21, 2020 07:47 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended higher:

    Indian ADRs ended higher:
  • October 21, 2020 07:44 AM IST

    Wall St ends higher:

    Wall Street shares closed higher Tuesday on growing optimism that U.S. lawmakers are nearing a deal on a stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 113.37 points, or 0.4%, to 28,308.79, the S&P 500 ended 16.2 points higher, or 0.47%, to 3,443.12 and the Nasdaq Composite closed 37.51 points higher, or 0.33%, to 11,516.49.

  • October 21, 2020 07:36 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

    Asian Markets trade firm :
  • October 21, 2020 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 40 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11947.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • October 21, 2020 07:25 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.