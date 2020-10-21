Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

HUL Q2 result:

Company has reported profit of Rs 2,009 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, rising 8.7 percent compared to Rs 1,848 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 16.1 percent to Rs 11,442 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 9,852 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter at Rs 2,869 crore grew by 17 percent YoY and margin improved by 30 bps compared to September quarter 2019.