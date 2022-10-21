English
    October 21, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; RIL, ITC, Axis Bank in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,492 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. US markets ends weak, while Asian markets are trading mostly lower.

    • October 21, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
    • October 21, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

      Wipro Appoints Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit

      Wipro anounced the appointment of Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 2 1 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro Executive Board.

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      Tata Consumer Q2 Earnings:

      Tata Consumer Products on October 20 reported a 36 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 355 crore for the quarter ended September.

      Sequentially, profit rose 28.4 percent. Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 3,363 for the quarter, an increase of 11 percent over the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 1.1 percent from Rs 3,326 crore.

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Bajaj Finance Q2 Results

      India's leading non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance on October 20 reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, up 88 percent from Rs 1,481 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.

      Sequentially, net profit jumped 7 percent from Rs 2,596 crore. The company has reported the highest-ever consolidated quarterly profit after tax, it said in an exchange filing.

      Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 31 percent YoY to Rs 7,001 crore from Rs 5,337 crore. New loans booked grew by 7 percent YoY to 67.6 lakh, the company said. Consolidated assets under management (AUM) rose 31 percent to Rs 2,18,366 crore as against Rs 1,66,937 crore in Q2FY22.

      Asset quality saw an improvement both sequentially and year-on-year. Gross NPA and Net NPA as of September-end stood at 1.17 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively, as against 2.45 percent and 1.10 percent same quarter last year. Gross NPA and net NPA were 1.25 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively as on June-end.

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

      Axis Bank Q2 Earnings:

      Axis Bank on October 20 posted a 70 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit, for the quarter ending September (Q2FY23). Net profit grew 29% QoQ.

      It reported a net profit of Rs 5,329.77 crore for the quarter under review. It had logged a profit of Rs 3,133 for Q2FY22 and Rs 4,125 crore for Q1FY23.

      The YoY increase in net profit beat street estimates as analysts had expected the bank to report a 45 percent YoY surge for the quarter, supported by healthy core income growth and strengthening asset quality.

      Its net interest income (NII) went up by 31 percent YoY to Rs 10,360.3 crore, from Rs 7,900 crore in Q2FY22. It was Rs 9,384 crore in Q1FY23. Its net interest margin (NIM) was at 3.96%, which is a rise of 57 bps YoY and 36 bps rise QoQ.

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

      ITC Q2 Results|

      Diversified conglomerate ITC on October 20 reported a 20 percent rise in post-tax profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3,697 crore an year ago.

      Sequentially, the profit rose 7.1 percent from Rs 4,169 crore recorded in June quarter this year.

      Standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher at Rs 16,130 crore for the quarter, an increase of 26.6 percent over Rs 12,731 crore same time last year. Sequentially, the revenue is marginally lower by 6.7 percent from Rs 17,289 crore.

      The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA jumped 27 percent YoY to Rs 5,863.7 crore from Rs 4,615 crore. EBITDA margin stands at 36.35 percent as against 33.1 percent YoY.

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

      Wall Street closes lower:

      US stocks ended the session lower and benchmark Treasury yields continued their ascent on Thursday after investors weighed generally upbeat earnings against the prospect that the Federal Reserve could hold firm on its aggressive policy for longer than they had hoped.

      All three major US stock indexes reversed an earlier rally, turning red after remarks from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker suggested the central bank will "keep raising rates for a while."

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.22 points, or 0.3%, to 30,333.59, the S&P 500 lost 29.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,665.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.66 points, or 0.61%, to 10,614.84.

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

      Asian markets trade mostly lower

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 28 points or 0.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,492 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      Market on Thursday:

      Indian benchmark indices ended with moderate gains in the highly volatile session and also extended the winning streak for the fifth straight session on October 20.

      At Close, the Sensex was up 95.71 points or 0.16% at 59,202.90, and the Nifty was up 51.70 points or 0.30% at 17,564.

      The domestic market started on a negative note amid weak global cues and stayed in negative territory for the most part of the session. However, last-hour buying helped the indices to close near the day's high level.

      UPL, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Adani Ports were among the top Nifty gainers. IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were the top losers.

      Broader indices underperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending on a flat note.

      On the BSE, Oil & Gas, Power and Information Technology, and Metal added 0.8-1 percent each. On the other hand, Bank, Capital Goods indices fell 0.5 percent each.

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…

    • October 21, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

