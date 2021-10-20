Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; PSU banks gain, metals drag

Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 50.10 points or 0.08% at 61665.95, and the Nifty shed 29 points or 0.16% at 18389.80. Bharti Airtel and SBI are the top gainers while Hindalco Industries and Coal India are the top losers.
Among the sectors, the PSU Bank index added a percent while the midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the red.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) stock remained under selling pressure for the second day on October 20 in a sudden slump that has followed record highs.
"Long Black Day (candle) is visible in this counter as it appears to have reversed its trend from the high of Rs 6,396 levels, which has erased a major part of the recent rally from the lows of Rs 4,725," said Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in.
October 20, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index added 2 percent led by the Union Bank of India, SBI, Canara Bank
Indian rupee opened 24 paise higher at 75.10 per dollar on Wednesday against Monday's close of 75.34.
Volatility is the name of the game. All high fliers in equities have fallen and corrected with lower circuits in many. Rupee has corrected a bit but oil has not fallen despite fall in gas and coal prices, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
Dollar rupee could fall to 74.80 levels given the rise in Asian currencies and European currencies. The range of 74.80 to 75.40 could be seen today, he added.
October 20, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
BSE Samllcap index fell 0.5 percent dragged by the Mastek, Technocraft Industries, 5paisa Capital
October 20, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices erased the opening gains and trading flat amid volatility.
The Sensex was up 5.42 points or 0.01% at 61721.47, and the Nifty was up 3 points or 0.02% at 18421.80. About 931 shares have advanced, 1806 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.
October 20, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
After the 1000 point rally in Nifty in ten trading sessions the market is showing signs of high volatility in the days ahead. There is excessive speculation in certain stocks, particularly in the broader market, which have taken some stocks to unjustifiable levels of valuations.
PEs in some cases are 100, 150 and even above 200. The high level of speculative froth in many stocks is evident from the abnormal trading volumes and huge volatility in these stocks.
For instance, IRCTC had trading volume of Rs 9083 cr yesterday and a price correction of around 15% from the peak. Many broader market stocks witnessed corrections of above 5%. Massive selling (Rs 2578 crore yesterday) by DIIs indicates that smart money regards markets as overvalued and overheated. The market direction will depend on whether the exuberant retail investors will again rush in to absorb the selling by institutions.
At the present juncture, safety is in high-quality large-caps. The fact that high-quality stocks like HDFC twins, RIL, Infosys, L&T, Kotak Bank and some others were resilient during the crash in the broader market indicates the zone of safety for investors. Traders in the broader market are likely to face stormy weather in the coming days.
October 20, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Bitcoin sits below all-time high after US ETF debut:
Bitcoin hovered below record levels on Wednesday, the day after the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) began trading, a development that market participants say is likely to drive investment into the digital asset.
The world's leading cryptocurrency was last at $63,998, off 0.4%, but still within a short jump of its record of $64,895.22, hit April 14 this year.
It reached as high as $64,499 on Tuesday, late in the U.S. day.
October 20, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
BSE Midcap index fell 1 percent dragged by the IRCTC, PNB Housing, Mphasis
October 20, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
IMF cuts Asia's growth forecast, warns of supply chain risks
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed this year's economic growth forecast for Asia and warned that a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections, supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures pose downside risks to the outlook, Reuters reported.
China's economy will grow by 8.0% this year and 5.6% in 2022, but the recovery remains "unbalanced" as repeated coronavirus outbreaks and fiscal tightening weigh on consumption, it said.
Any "untimely policy normalization or misconstrued policy communications" by the U.S. Federal Reserve could also trigger significant capital outflow and higher borrowing costs for Asian emerging economies, the IMF said.
October 20, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Nifty metal index shed 2 percent dragged by the Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, NALCO, Hindustan Copper