Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 18,300; metals underperform

October 20, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST

Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One

We have seen a sharp selloff in the broader market in the last two days, midcaps and small caps had very share fall. Many stocks like IRCTC, IEX, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Deepak Nitrite corrected sharply in last 2 days.

Nifty is down by 1.7% to 18267 from yesterday’s highs of 18600, Bank Nifty holding up strongly as compared to the broader market. Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 are down by more than 5% and even several stocks are down by more than 10%.

We suggest retail investors be cautious and avoid buying on dips kind of strategies, as we are seeing selling pressure in the broader market.