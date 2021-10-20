MARKET NEWS

October 20, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 18,300; metals underperform

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, Energy, FMCG, oil & gas, power, metal indices down 1-2 percent, while PSU Bank index up over 1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 2 percent each.

  • October 20, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST

    Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One

    We have seen a sharp selloff in the broader market in the last two days, midcaps and small caps had very share fall. Many stocks like IRCTC, IEX, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Deepak Nitrite corrected sharply in last 2 days. 

    Nifty is down by 1.7% to 18267 from yesterday’s highs of 18600, Bank Nifty holding up strongly as compared to the broader market. Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 are down by more than 5% and even several stocks are down by more than 10%.

    We suggest retail investors be cautious and avoid buying on dips kind of strategies, as we are seeing selling pressure in the broader market.

  • October 20, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST

    CLSA on Tata Steel 

    Foreign research house CLSA has maintained buy call on Tata Steel with a target at Rs 1,950 per share.

    BSL weighed down by high royalty, while standalone results likely to be more resilient. After merger of BSL with the company, additional royalty is unlikely to be due, said CLSA.

    Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 1,340.55, down Rs 26.80, or 1.96 percent on the BSE.

  • October 20, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST

    Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One

  • October 20, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST

    Market at 3 PM

    Benchmark indices extended the losses and trading near the day's low level with Nifty below 18300.

    The Sensex is down 436.66 points or 0.71% at 61,279.39, and the Nifty was down 154.10 points or 0.84% at 18,264.70. About 725 shares have advanced, 2351 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

  • October 20, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST

    BSE FMCG index shed 1.5 percent dragged by the Balrampur Chini, Hatsun Agro, Associated Alcohols

  • October 20, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST

    Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities: Crude oil prices traded lower with benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil prices fell by 1% to 81.61 per barrel for the day. MCX Crude oil November futures fell by 1.53% to Rs. 6133 per barrel by noon.

    Crude oil prices are expected to trade sideways to down with resistance at $83 and support at $80 per barrel. MCX Crude oil November has support at Rs 6070 and resistance at Rs 6210.

  • October 20, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST

    European markets are trading flat with FTSE and CAC down marginally in the red

  • October 20, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST

    Market update at 2 PM: Sensex is down 400.75 points or 0.65% at 61315.30, and the Nifty shed 146.00 points or 0.79% at 18272.80.

  • October 20, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST

    Atish Matlawala, Senior Analyst at SSJ Finance & Securities: Comparisons were being made between IRCTC and Zomato in terms of no of users. As more people made transactions on IRCTC than Zomato, valuation of IRCTC should be more than Zomato. So IRCTC gave phenomenal returns in last six months. But investor must not forget that IRCTC can only charge convenience fee (which is decided by the Central Government) whereas Zomato charges are as a percentage of food ordered from the Restaurant partner and delivery charges from the customer. So earning potential per ticket booked is fixed in case of IRCTC whereas in-case of Zomato it increases with order value. Off course IRCTC also has catering business, but that is very small currently.

    We believe IRCTC cannot command the valuations of new age online business as long as convenience fees is fixed by government. In future if IRCTC charges convenience fees as percentage of ticket value, which seems absurd, then will command valuation of new age online business. Our belief is IRCTC is overvalued and will witness this kind of fall whenever market corrects.

  • October 20, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST

    Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 earnings

    Jubilant FoodWorks’ Q2 net profit rose 58% at Rs 121.52 crore versus Rs 76.9 crore and revenue was up 36.6% at Rs 1,101 crore versus Rs 805.5 crore, YoY.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 33.2% at Rs 286 crore versus Rs 214.6 crore, YoY.    

    Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 4,248.35, down Rs 86.25, or 1.99 percent.

  • October 20, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index fell 1 percent dragged by the BPCL, GAIL, IOC

  • October 20, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST

    NBCC bags orders worth Rs 90.3 crore

    NBCC (India) has been awarded the work order for engagement as Independent Engineer for operations, Management and Development of Jaipur International Airport.

    NBCC is the Project Management Consultant for providing independent engineer services amounting to Rs 12.40 crore inclusive of all taxes except GST. 

    It has been awarded the work of construction and Infrastructure Development at University of Delhi. The company is the Project Management Consultant for this project value of Rs 77.91 crore.

    Also, company has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for construction of Phase III of BPS Govt. Medical College, Knanpur Kalan, Sonepat, Haryana. The total cost of the project is Rs 285 crore approximately.

    NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 46.70, down Rs 0.70, or 1.48 percent.

