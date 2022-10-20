Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; US, Asian markets weak

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,355 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.
October 20, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
Bank of Japan offers to buy 10 million Yen in Corporate Bond from October 25: Reuters
October 20, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
Lupin signs agreement to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion
October 20, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
October 20, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
GIC to invest Rs 1,000 crore in IRB Infra's Ganga Expressway project
October 20, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
Dollar Updates:
October 20, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
October 20, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Havells India quarterly profit misses estimates
October 20, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
Oil prices Updates:
October 20, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Q2 results
October 20, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
Tracxn Technologies shares to list today
October 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Tata Consumer Q2 Result Today:
October 20, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
Axis Bank to announce earnings today:
October 20, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
IndusInd Bank Q2 Earnings:
October 20, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
October 20, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST
US stocks end lower:
October 20, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
Gold Price Updates
October 20, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
Asian markets trade lower:
October 20, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST
October 20, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
SGX Nifty:
October 20, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST
Market on Wednesday:
October 20, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote:
October 20, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST