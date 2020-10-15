Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Likhitha Infrastructure to debut today:

Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure to make its market debut on October 15, with the final issue price fixed at Rs 120 per share.

Following a poor response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on the final day of bidding, the company extended the closing date to October 7 from October 1 and also revised the price band to Rs 116-120 per share from Rs 117-120 earlier. The issue opened for subscription on September 29.