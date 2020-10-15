172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-october-15-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-infosys-hfcl-tata-steel-bsl-goa-carbon-jubilant-foodworks-5965021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Oct 15, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. US markets finished lower, while Asian markets were trading in the red.

  • October 15, 2020 08:28 AM IST

    Likhitha Infrastructure to debut today:

    Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure to make its market debut on October 15, with the final issue price fixed at Rs 120 per share.

    Following a poor response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on the final day of bidding, the company extended the closing date to October 7 from October 1 and also revised the price band to Rs 116-120 per share from Rs 117-120 earlier. The issue opened for subscription on September 29.

  • October 15, 2020 08:20 AM IST

    RIL gets subscription amount from KKR:

    Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, received the subscription amount of Rs 5,550 crore from Alyssum Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (KKR) and allotted 81,348,479 equity shares to KKR.

  • October 15, 2020 08:13 AM IST

    Results Today:

    Mindtree, South Indian Bank, Cyient, Trident, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Rane Brake Lining, Boston Leasing and Finance, Bonlon Industries, Chennai Ferrous Industries, Dolat Investments, Interactive Financial Services, Jupiter Infomedia, Moschip Technologies, RS Software, Systematix Securities and Vimta Labs will announce quarterly earnings on October 15.

  • October 15, 2020 07:55 AM IST

    Infosys Q2 results:

    On October 14 Infosys reported a 14.4 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 4,845 crore for the September quarter, and revised its full year revenue as well as margin guidance given the highest ever deal wins in Q2.

    Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2FY21, up by 3.8 percent QoQ, while dollar revenue grew by 6.1 percent sequentially to $3,312 million for the September quarter, with constant currency revenue growth of 4 percent.

  • October 15, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:
  • October 15, 2020 07:46 AM IST

    Wall St closes lower:

    Wall Street finished weaker on Wednesday, led lower by Amazon and Microsoft, as investors lost hope that a U.S. fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential election in November.

    Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.58% to end at 28,514.63 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.66% to 3,488.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 11,768.73.

  • October 15, 2020 07:38 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

    Asian Markets trade lower :
