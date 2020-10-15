Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Live now
Oct 15, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Likhitha Infra to debut today:
RIL gets subscription amount from KKR:
Results Today:
Infosys Q2 results:
Wall St closes lower:
Asian Markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty:
Likhitha Infrastructure to debut today:
Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure to make its market debut on October 15, with the final issue price fixed at Rs 120 per share.
Following a poor response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on the final day of bidding, the company extended the closing date to October 7 from October 1 and also revised the price band to Rs 116-120 per share from Rs 117-120 earlier. The issue opened for subscription on September 29.
RIL gets subscription amount from KKR:
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, received the subscription amount of Rs 5,550 crore from Alyssum Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (KKR) and allotted 81,348,479 equity shares to KKR.
Results Today:
Mindtree, South Indian Bank, Cyient, Trident, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Rane Brake Lining, Boston Leasing and Finance, Bonlon Industries, Chennai Ferrous Industries, Dolat Investments, Interactive Financial Services, Jupiter Infomedia, Moschip Technologies, RS Software, Systematix Securities and Vimta Labs will announce quarterly earnings on October 15.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 30 points gain.
Infosys Q2 results:
On October 14 Infosys reported a 14.4 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 4,845 crore for the September quarter, and revised its full year revenue as well as margin guidance given the highest ever deal wins in Q2.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2FY21, up by 3.8 percent QoQ, while dollar revenue grew by 6.1 percent sequentially to $3,312 million for the September quarter, with constant currency revenue growth of 4 percent.
Indian ADRs ended mixed:
Wall St closes lower:
Wall Street finished weaker on Wednesday, led lower by Amazon and Microsoft, as investors lost hope that a U.S. fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential election in November.
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.58% to end at 28,514.63 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.66% to 3,488.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 11,768.73.
Asian Markets trade lower: