Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 11,850; NTPC, Wipro top losers

ICICIdirect on Wipro:

ICICIdirect expect Wipro to witness healthy revenue growth in coming years mainly led by healthy traction in deals, growth focus of new CEO, acquisition of new logos and traction in digital revenues.

Further, it believe that improving growth along with cost rationalisation will keep margins buoyant. This, coupled with healthy capital allocation policy and improving tech spends on digital technology, prompt to maintain buy recommendation on Wipro with a target price of Rs 435 (19x FY23E EPS).