Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty around 11,850; NTPC, Wipro top losers

Oct 14, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens:
SC on loan moratorium:
Glenmark introduces NINDANIB in India:
Wipro Q2 results:
SGX Nifty:
Potential laggards? 19 stocks have fallen 10-50% since March and are trading below 200-DMA
The list includes names like HUL, PNB, Arvind Fashion, DCB Bank, Bank of Baroda, Chalet Hotels, Bank of Baroda, and Omaxe, data from AceEquity shows.
ICICIdirect on Wipro:
ICICIdirect expect Wipro to witness healthy revenue growth in coming years mainly led by healthy traction in deals, growth focus of new CEO, acquisition of new logos and traction in digital revenues.
Further, it believe that improving growth along with cost rationalisation will keep margins buoyant. This, coupled with healthy capital allocation policy and improving tech spends on digital technology, prompt to maintain buy recommendation on Wipro with a target price of Rs 435 (19x FY23E EPS).
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 73.35 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 73.34, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.
IMF projects 10.3% contraction in FY21, sharp rebound in FY22:
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 13 said it expects India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 10.3 percent in FY21. It revised India's GDP growth, since its June forecast of a 4.5 percent drop, while reflecting a severe-than-anticipated contraction in economic activities in Q1 FY21, amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stating that India's GDP contracted much more severely than expected in the second quarter, Gopinath said, "The economy is projected to contract by 10.3 percent in 2020, before rebounding by 8.8 percent in 2021."
SC to hear loan moratorium case today:
The Supreme Court on October 13 adjourned its hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period to October 14 (today).
The three judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy & MR Shah assembled at 12 noon on October 13 and announced that the matter will be taken up at the end of board (i.e. after all other cases in the list have been heard).
Glenmark introduces NINDANIB in India:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched NINDANIB (Nintedanib 100 and 150 mg capsules) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India.
Glenmark being a leader in the area of respiratory has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis in India.
Nifty Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by the IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank
Infosys Q2 results today:
Country's second largest IT services company Infosys is expected to report around 4 percent growth in dollar revenue for the quarter-ended September 30, while constant currency topline growth could be more than 2.5 percent.
Ramp-up of large deals and recovery in BFSI could drive revenue growth during the quarter. Overall, brokerages expect Vanguard acquisition to boost deal wins.
SPARC reports positive top-line results for its drug SDN-037:
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) reported positive top-line results from its Phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of Inflammation and Pain associated with Ocular Surgery.
The trial met its prespecified primary and secondary objectives, demonstrating that SDN-037 is superior to its vehicle