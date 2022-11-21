 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Asia in the red, US markets gain

Rakesh Patil
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 18,260.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, while US markets ended on positive note.

November 21, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Dr Reddy's dropped, Tata Motors included in BSE Sensex effective December 19

November 21, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

November 21, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Gold ticks lower as dollar firms; focus on Fed cues

November 21, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

Things to watch out for in trade today

November 21, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Investors Meetings on November 21:

November 21, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying

November 21, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

November 21, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

November 21, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

November 21, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 1,588.5 crore via IPO, lower than actual issue size