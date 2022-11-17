Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; Nykaa, Paytm, IRFC most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal, auto indices down 1 percent, while capital goods index up 1 percent.
November 17, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
Morgan Stanley keeps equal-weight rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank, target at Rs 2,215 per share
November 17, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
November 17, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
Morgan Stanley keeps overweight rating on Hindustan Aeronautics
November 17, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
Tera Software receives work orders worth Rs 46.7 crore
November 17, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
Timken India to set up new manufacturing facility in Gujarat
November 17, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
Market at 12 PM
November 17, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picks 2.04% stake in Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
November 17, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
Balrampur Chini Mills commences commercial production of industrial alcohol at Maizapur distillery
November 17, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
Aurobindo Pharma's API plant gets USFDA voluntary action report for Unit XI
November 17, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
Wipro signs agreement on European Works Council
November 17, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
BSE Healthcare index fell 0.6 percent dragged by the RPG Life Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, Nureca
November 17, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
November 17, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
November 17, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
One 97 Communications (Paytm) shares in focus:
November 17, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
TCS expands partnership with Randstad to modernise cloud application
November 17, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
L&T In Focus
November 17, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
Randstad Expands its Strategic Partnership with TCS
November 17, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Bharti Airtel in Focus
November 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Markets at 11 AM
November 17, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Dealing Room Chatter on Sugar stocks
November 17, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
PB Fintech recovers after hitting new 52-week low of Rs 356.20
November 17, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
Jefferies Initiates coverage on Home First Finance Company India with buy call
November 17, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking:
November 17, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
Nifty metal index sheds more than 1 percent dragged by the Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta
November 17, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price gains 6 percent as its trades ex-dividend
November 17, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Morgan Stanley keeps underweight rating on Aarti Industries, target at Rs 685 per share
November 17, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
BSE Capital Goods index rose 1 percent supported by the Finolex Cables, Larsen and Toubro, Timken India
November 17, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Tata Motors shares slips 2 percent after JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré resigns
November 17, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
November 17, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Bikaji Foods International shares gains 3% after Goldman Sachs India picks 0.7% stake on debut day
November 17, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Nifty Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors
November 17, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
57.1 million shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures change hands in 5 bunched trades
November 17, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
Fairfax is said to mull BIAL IPO at $3.7B valuation as soon as next year
November 17, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
BSE Information Technology index fell nearly 1 percent dragged by the Cressanda Solutions, FCS Software Solutions, Mindtree
November 17, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
November 17, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
November 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
November 17, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, owner of Paytm, recorded a series of block deals on Thursday in which around 29.50 million shares or 4.5 percent stake of the company changed hands, according to Bloomberg. Details of the buyers and sellers, however, were not known.
November 17, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc shares gains after board approves second interim dividend for FY23
November 17, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
R Systems International shares surges 14% after Blackstone makes open offer for 48.33% stake at Rs 246 per share
November 17, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
ONGC shares fall post hiked in windfall tax
November 17, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens
November 17, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
November 17, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
November 17, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
November 17, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Before The Bell: The Trade Setup
November 17, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
RateGain’s Content AI platform establishes new integration with Booking.com
November 17, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
November 17, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
November 17, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST