Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; Nykaa, Paytm, IRFC most active

Nov 17, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal, auto indices down 1 percent, while capital goods index up 1 percent.

November 17, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Morgan Stanley keeps equal-weight rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank, target at Rs 2,215 per share

November 17, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

November 17, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Morgan Stanley keeps overweight rating on Hindustan Aeronautics

November 17, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Tera Software receives work orders worth Rs 46.7 crore

November 17, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Timken India to set up new manufacturing facility in Gujarat

November 17, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

November 17, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picks 2.04% stake in Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

November 17, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Balrampur Chini Mills commences commercial production of industrial alcohol at Maizapur distillery

November 17, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma's API plant gets USFDA voluntary action report for Unit XI

November 17, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

Wipro signs agreement on European Works Council