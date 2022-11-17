English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    November 17, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; Nykaa, Paytm, IRFC most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal, auto indices down 1 percent, while capital goods index up 1 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,898.19-82.53 -0.13%
      Nifty 5018,380.35-29.30 -0.16%
      Nifty Bank42,466.85-68.45 -0.16%
      Nifty 50 18,380.35 -29.30 (-0.16%)
      Thu, Nov 17, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Larsen2,049.4545.85 +2.29%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Titan Company2,590.80-53.50 -2.02%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra5296.7519.55 +0.37%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto12986.00-120.00 -0.92%


    • November 17, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

      Ircon International emerges as lowest bidder for construction of balance work of Bahuti canal project

      Ircon International has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for construction of balance work of Bahuti canal project on turnkey basis including completion of earth work of main canal system from RD 18 to 74 km & other ancillary activities. 

      The project was floated by Madhya Pradesh government and value of project is Rs 392.52 crore.

      Ircon International was quoting at Rs 57.15, down Rs 0.35, or 0.61 percent on the BSE.

    • November 17, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

      Morgan Stanley keeps overweight rating on Hindustan Aeronautics

      -Overweight rating, target at Rs 3,024 per share
      -Improving visibility & margin guidance revised upwards
      -FY23 revenue growth guidance maintained at 7-8%
      -EBITDA margin guidance revised to 26-27% from 24-25% earlier
      -H2 margin would be lower than H1 on expected rise in mfg revenue

      Hindustan Aeronautics touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,721.30 and was quoting at Rs 2,682.45, up Rs 0.30, or 0.01 percent.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 17, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

      Tera Software receives work orders worth Rs 46.7 crore

      Tera Software has received work orders worth Rs 46.7 crore from Bharat Electronics, for scanning & digitizations - E Mahabhoomi Polygons in 14 districts of Maharashtra. The period for completion of work will be 19 months.

      Tera Software receives work orders worth Rs 46.7 crore Tera Software has received work orders worth Rs 46.7 crore from Bharat Electronics, for scanning & digitizations - E Mahabhoomi Polygons in 14 districts of Maharashtra. The period for completion of work will be 19 months.
    • November 17, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

      Timken India to set up new manufacturing facility in Gujarat

      Timken India will be setting up new manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat to manufacture spherical roller bearings and cylindrical roller bearings and components thereof. 

      It already has manufacturing plant at Bharuch, wherein primarily tapered roller bearings and its components are manufactured.

      Timken India to set up new manufacturing facility in Gujarat Timken India will be setting up new manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat to manufacture spherical roller bearings and cylindrical roller bearings and components thereof.  It already has manufacturing plant at Bharuch, wherein primarily tapered roller bearings and its components are manufactured.
    • November 17, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

      Market at 12 PM

      Indian benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility,

      The Sensex was down 129.67 points or 0.21% at 61851.05, and the Nifty was down 47.90 points or 0.26% at 18361.80. About 1363 shares have advanced, 1755 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 12 PM Indian benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility, The Sensex was down 129.67 points or 0.21% at 61851.05, and the Nifty was down 47.90 points or 0.26% at 18361.80. About 1363 shares have advanced, 1755 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 17, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

      ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picks 2.04% stake in Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

      ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund under its various schemes bought 3.04 lakh shares in Cholamandalam Financial Holdings via open market transactions on November 14. As a result, the shareholding of the fund increased by 2.04% to 7.11%, from 5.07% earlier.

      Cholamandalam Financial Holdings was quoting at Rs 605.20, up Rs 4.65, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.

    • November 17, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

      Balrampur Chini Mills commences commercial production of industrial alcohol at Maizapur distillery

      Balrampur Chini Mills has commenced commercial production of industrial alcohol in its new distillery at Maizapur Unit, with a capacity of 320 KLPD. 

      With the said addition, the total distillation capacity of the company now stands at 880 KLPD.

      Further 170 KLPD at Balrampur Unit is under process for implementation, company said in its release.

      Balrampur Chini Mills was quoting at Rs 349.65, down Rs 3.30, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

    • November 17, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

      Aurobindo Pharma's API plant gets USFDA voluntary action report for Unit XI

      The company’s Unit XI, an API Non-antibiotic manufacturing facility situated at Pydibhimavaram, Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in February 2019 and issued a warning letter in June 2019 and this Unit was further inspected by USFDA from 25th July to 2nd August 2022 and issued a Form 483 with 3 observations. 

      The Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) from the US FDA and with this, the inspection at our Unit XI is concluded.

      Aurobindo Pharma's API plant gets USFDA voluntary action report for Unit XI The company’s Unit XI, an API Non-antibiotic manufacturing facility situated at Pydibhimavaram, Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in February 2019 and issued a warning letter in June 2019 and this Unit was further inspected by USFDA from 25th July to 2nd August 2022 and issued a Form 483 with 3 observations.  The Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) from the US FDA and with this, the inspection at our Unit XI is concluded.
    • November 17, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

      Wipro signs agreement on European Works Council

      Wipro has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council (EWC). Wipro’s EWC is the first to be established by an Indian headquartered company. 

      The creation of an EWC follows a request by employees under an EU directive establishing the opportunity in companies with more than 1,000 employees across multiple European locations.

      Wipro was quoting at Rs 396.30, down Rs 1.85, or 0.46 percent on the BSE.

    • November 17, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

      BSE Healthcare index fell 0.6 percent dragged by the RPG Life Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, Nureca

      BSE Healthcare index fell 0.6 percent dragged by the RPG Life Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, Nureca
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 17, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

      Here are the stocks that are locked on the lower circuit or have only sellers in the stocks; Click to View More

      Here are the stocks that are locked on the lower circuit or have only sellers in the stocks; Click to View More
    • November 17, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes