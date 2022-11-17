Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; Nykaa, Paytm, IRFC most active

November 17, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

Ircon International emerges as lowest bidder for construction of balance work of Bahuti canal project

Ircon International has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for construction of balance work of Bahuti canal project on turnkey basis including completion of earth work of main canal system from RD 18 to 74 km & other ancillary activities.

The project was floated by Madhya Pradesh government and value of project is Rs 392.52 crore.

Ircon International was quoting at Rs 57.15, down Rs 0.35, or 0.61 percent on the BSE.