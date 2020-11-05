Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see a gap-up opening on positive global cues

Live now
Nov 05, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lupin Q2 result:
Results Today:
SGX Nifty:
Stocks in the news | HPCL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, KEC International, Gati, Apollo Tyres, Thermax
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on US Election 2020 Results
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:
The short term trend of Nifty remains positive. Having moved up sharply in the last two sessions and placed near the crucial resistance zone (11950-12050), there is a possibility of minor profit booking from the highs, before showing any upside breakout of the hurdle. Any dips down to 11800-11750 is going to be a buy on dips opportunity in the market for the next few sessions.
US elections
Joe Biden won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump's pathway to re-election.
“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. ”There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."
Both candidates this year fiercely fought for the states, with Biden's everyman political persona resonating in blue collar towns while his campaign also pushed to increase turnout among Black voters in cities like Detroit and Milwaukee.
Bourses to hold 1-hour special Diwali muhurat trading session on November 14
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars. All trades executed in the Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations.
Drug maker Lupin reported net profit of Rs 211 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 led by recovery of sales in North America.
The company reported a loss of Rs 185.3 crore during the corresponding period of previous year. The net profit jumped 97 percent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.
Revenues of Lupin dropped 1.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,835 crore, compared to previous year's Rs 3,882 crore. On QoQ basis the revenues rose 8.7 percent.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 171 points gain.
Results Today:
ABB India, Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birla Corporation, Birlasoft, Dalmia Bharat, Dish TV India, eClerx Services, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, ICRA, Inox Leisure, Minda Corporation, Spencers Retail, Torrent Power, Trent and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) among 127 companies will declare their quarterly earnings on November 5