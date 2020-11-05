172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-november-5-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-hpcl-tata-motors-adani-ports-kec-international-gati-apollo-tyres-thermax-6067951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 05, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see a gap-up opening on positive global cues

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a strong opening for the broader index in India. Asian markets are trading higher following positive close from US markets.

highlights

  • November 05, 2020 08:47 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

    The short term trend of Nifty remains positive. Having moved up sharply in the last two sessions and placed near the crucial resistance zone (11950-12050), there is a possibility of minor profit booking from the highs, before showing any upside breakout of the hurdle. Any dips down to 11800-11750 is going to be a buy on dips opportunity in the market for the next few sessions.

  • November 05, 2020 08:40 AM IST

    US elections

    Joe Biden won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump's pathway to re-election.

    “I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. ”There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."

    Both candidates this year fiercely fought for the states, with Biden's everyman political persona resonating in blue collar towns while his campaign also pushed to increase turnout among Black voters in cities like Detroit and Milwaukee.

  • November 05, 2020 08:35 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

    FII Trading Activity:
  • November 05, 2020 08:35 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

    DII Trading Activity:
  • November 05, 2020 08:19 AM IST

    Bourses to hold 1-hour special Diwali muhurat trading session on November 14

    Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars. All trades executed in the Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations.

  • November 05, 2020 08:13 AM IST

    Lupin Q2 result:

    Drug maker Lupin reported net profit of Rs 211 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 led by recovery of sales in North America.

    The company reported a loss of Rs 185.3 crore during the corresponding period of previous year. The net profit jumped 97 percent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

    Revenues of Lupin dropped 1.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,835 crore, compared to previous year's Rs 3,882 crore. On QoQ basis the revenues rose 8.7 percent.

  • November 05, 2020 07:53 AM IST

    Results Today:

    ABB India, Aarti Surfactants, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birla Corporation, Birlasoft, Dalmia Bharat, Dish TV India, eClerx Services, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, ICRA, Inox Leisure, Minda Corporation, Spencers Retail, Torrent Power, Trent and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) among 127 companies will declare their quarterly earnings on November 5

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.