Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see a gap-up opening on positive global cues

US elections

Joe Biden won the battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump's pathway to re-election.

“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. ”There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."

Both candidates this year fiercely fought for the states, with Biden's everyman political persona resonating in blue collar towns while his campaign also pushed to increase turnout among Black voters in cities like Detroit and Milwaukee.