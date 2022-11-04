Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Britannia, Titan, HPCL, HDFC in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 18,121 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading mostly higher.
November 04, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
November 04, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
November 04, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Market at pre-open
November 04, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Bond Yield Updates
November 04, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
November 04, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
HPCL Q2 Result
November 04, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
November 04, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Britannia Industries Q2 Preview
November 04, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Results Today:
November 04, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Oil prices drop as demand fears dominate
November 04, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
Gold heads for weekly loss on hawkish Fed stance
November 04, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
Hindustan Oil Exploration resumes gas sales from its B-80 field
November 04, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange Business Update for October 2022
November 04, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
Angel One Business Update for October 2022
November 04, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
November 04, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
HDFC's net profit rises 18% in Q2 on robust loan growth
November 04, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
Bank Of England raises interest rates by 75 bps to 3%
November 04, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
Bikaji Foods International IPO posts 67% booking on Day 1
November 04, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
Fusion Micro Finance IPO subscribed 29% on day 2
November 04, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell
November 04, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
Medanta IPO on Day 1
November 04, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp Q2 results
November 04, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
RBI to chart own rate path despite 75-bps hike by US Fed
November 04, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
Adani Enterprises Q2 net profit soars to Rs 461 crore
November 04, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST
Asian markets trade mostly higher
November 04, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Wall Street down for fourth straight day on Fed rate hike worry
November 04, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
SGX Nifty
November 04, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST
Market on Thursday:
November 04, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
November 04, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST