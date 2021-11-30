MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
November 30, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend gains; Sensex gains 700 pts, Nifty around 17,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with IT, auto, bank, oil & gas, power and realty indices up 1-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,129.56868.98 +1.52%
    Nifty 5017,308.25254.30 +1.49%
    Nifty Bank36,728.80752.35 +2.09%
    Nifty 50 17,308.25 254.30 (1.49%)
    Tue, Nov 30, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Finance7,188.60282.85 +4.10%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Divis Labs4,867.00-54.35 -1.10%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2642.5067.45 +2.62%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13656.607.80 +0.06%


  • November 30, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

    The Indian benchmarks has started today on positive note amid positive global cues. There will be some cautiousness as Omicron variant of covid-19 adds new uncertainties to the global economic outlook. 

    Support may come as India ratings expects the economy to grow 8.3 percent in Q2 and close the year with 9.4 percent in FY22.

    There may be some reaction in aviation industry stocks as the government said investments worth Rs 91,000 crore will be made for developing existing and new airports in different parts of the nation. 

    Our research suggests that the levels of 16800-16900 may act as an important support levels in the market. We can expect it to trade in the range of 16800-17400.

  • November 30, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

    Go Fashion has a sturdy brand value with fluctuating revenues while the company moved into losses in FY21. However, as the number of working women is increasing along with the evolving fashion trends it is expected that the company can have a strong growth momentum. 

    The company has a strong management team with a mixed bag of financials and it is expected that it may perform well.

    The IPO got its debut at Rs 1310 on NSE with a gain of 89% to its issue price of Rs 690. The aggressive investors who got the allotment can put a stop loss of Rs 1000 and hold the stock with a long-term view, while safe investors can book the profit and wait for new buying opportunities at the lower levels.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 30, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 18 paise higher at 74.91 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.09.

    The US dollar increased 0.12% yesterday amid a rise in US treasury yield and robust economic data. Yields rose as worries over a new variant faded, diminishing flight to safety bid. Further, US President Joe Biden said the country would not reinstate lockdowns this winter, said ICICI Direct.

    Rupee future maturing on December 29 depreciated by 0.22% yesterday amid month end dollar demand from importers, persistent FII outflows and concern over new virus variant identified in South Africa, it added.

  • November 30, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    Upon opening, the market has bounced today. Whether it is short covering or a dead cat bounce is still to be ascertained. 

    The markets are still in negative territory and unless we do not close above 17500 on the Nifty, the short-term trend does not change.

  • November 30, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading at day's high with Nifty above 17200.

    The Sensex was up 697.78 points or 1.22% at 57,958.36, and the Nifty was up 205.50 points or 1.20% at 17,259.50. About 2206 shares have advanced, 566 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading at day's high with Nifty above 17200. The Sensex was up 697.78 points or 1.22% at 57,958.36, and the Nifty was up 205.50 points or 1.20% at 17,259.50. About 2206 shares have advanced, 566 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 30, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Go Fashion debuts on a strong note, stock lists at 90% premium

    Go Colors brand operator Go Fashion saw a stellar debut on the bourses on November 30 as the stock listed at a whopping 90 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 690 per share. It opened at Rs 1,316 on the BSE and at Rs 1,310 on the National Stock Exchange.

    The listing premium was ahead of analysts' expectations (65-75 percent) as well as the grey market price (Rs 1,140-1,210 per share).

  • November 30, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Ratnamani Metals bags new domestic orders worth Rs 297.87 crore

    Ratnamani Metals and Tubes share price rose 7 percent on November 30 after company received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore.

    "Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore from the oil & gas sector, to be executed between February 2022 to January 2023," company said in the press release.

    Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 2,155.55, up Rs 129.25, or 6.38 percent on the BSE.

  • November 30, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency

    Strength in the Dollar index and US bond yield ahead of Fed chair Powell testify putting pressure on Gold and Silver prices. Investors are expecting a rate hike sooner than forecasted earlier, dampening the demand for Gold and Silver. 

    In MCX, Gold prices may witness a selling pressure on minor price bounces. Silver prices are also not getting support from industrial metals due to fear of declining demand on the new Coronavirus variant. 

    Gold has support at 47900 and below this level it may enhance selling momentum towards 47600, while Silver has support at 62000 and below this level it may test 61400 levels.

  • November 30, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    BSE Realty index rose 3 percent led by the Sobha, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate

    BSE Realty index rose 3 percent led by the Sobha, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 30, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Nifty IT index added 1 percent led by the Mindtree, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis

    Nifty IT index added 1 percent led by the Mindtree, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis
  • November 30, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel One:
     
    We have seen a good correction in the real-estate sector in the last 15 days, S&P BSE realty down by around 15% from highs of 4464 to 3822 in the last 15 days. We have seen a border market correction in the last 15 days, Nifty down by 8% while Nifty midcap down by 10.5%. 

    We believe that the real-estate sector is in a long term growth momentum and we expect the growth story to continue. 

    We expect top-10 developers to continue to gain market share in the top-10 cities of India and along with that customers, preference of ready to move property or nearby completion property will continue. We continue our buy call on Sobha with a target price of Rs 970.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.