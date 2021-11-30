Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend gains; Sensex gains 700 pts, Nifty around 17,300

November 30, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

The Indian benchmarks has started today on positive note amid positive global cues. There will be some cautiousness as Omicron variant of covid-19 adds new uncertainties to the global economic outlook.

Support may come as India ratings expects the economy to grow 8.3 percent in Q2 and close the year with 9.4 percent in FY22.

There may be some reaction in aviation industry stocks as the government said investments worth Rs 91,000 crore will be made for developing existing and new airports in different parts of the nation.

Our research suggests that the levels of 16800-16900 may act as an important support levels in the market. We can expect it to trade in the range of 16800-17400.