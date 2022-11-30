Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility ahead of GDP data; auto, metals shine

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, buying is seen ion the auto, metal, FMCG and realty. However, IT index down 0.5 percent.
November 30, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
Nifty Information Technology index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra
November 30, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Motilal Oswal reiterate 'Buy' rating on Gland Pharma, Price target of Rs 2,470
November 30, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Sebi approves change in control of IDFC Mutual Fund
November 30, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
MS Param Value Investments picks 0.6% stake in Dhanlaxmi Bank
November 30, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Ajit Kabi, Banking Analyst at LKP Securities:
November 30, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries
November 30, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
November 30, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
November 30, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
November 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Large Trade | 75.09 lakh shares of Zomato change hands in two bunches this morning
November 30, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens:
November 30, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Mohit NIgam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
November 30, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
November 30, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
November 30, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
November 30, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
November 30, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Dollar near one-week high as traders prepare for Powell, payrolls tests
November 30, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
Oil up as US crude stocks seen falling, OPEC+ concerns limit gains
November 30, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
Adani Group clinches Dharavi redevelopment project with Rs 5,069-crore bid
November 30, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services reduce debt by Rs 411 crore
November 30, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Investors Meetings on November 30
November 30, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
November 30, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
Uniparts India mobilises Rs 250.68 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO
November 30, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
FII and DII data
November 30, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
November 30, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Wipro to support new AWS cybersecurity data lake service
November 30, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
South Korea October factory output drops at fastest pace since May 2020
November 30, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
Six stocks to be added in MSCI effective November 30
November 30, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed 5.97 times on Day 2
November 30, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
Some stocks to watch out for in trade day
November 30, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
IPO of Uniparts India to open for subscription on November 30
November 30, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
November 30, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
China Data Watch
November 30, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
Asian markets Update:
November 30, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST
Wall Street ends marginally lower:
November 30, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
SGX Nifty
November 30, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
Market on Tuesday:
November 30, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST
Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…
November 30, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST