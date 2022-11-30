 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility ahead of GDP data; auto, metals shine

Rakesh Patil
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, buying is seen ion the auto, metal, FMCG and realty. However, IT index down 0.5 percent.

November 30, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Nifty Information Technology index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra

November 30, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Motilal Oswal reiterate 'Buy' rating on Gland Pharma, Price target of Rs 2,470

November 30, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Sebi approves change in control of IDFC Mutual Fund

November 30, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

MS Param Value Investments picks 0.6% stake in Dhanlaxmi Bank

November 30, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Ajit Kabi, Banking Analyst at LKP Securities:

November 30, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries

November 30, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services 

November 30, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

November 30, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

November 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Large Trade | 75.09 lakh shares of Zomato change hands in two bunches this morning