 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high yet again; FMCG, metals shine

Rakesh Patil
Nov 29, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

FMCG and Metal indices rose 0.5-1 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, oil & gas and capital good stocks.

November 29, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Rupee Close:

November 29, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Market Close

November 29, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

Morgan Stanley keeps 'Overweight' rating on Zomato, target at Rs 92 per share

November 29, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

Avinash Pathak, Research Analyst at LKP Securities view on Consumer durables

November 29, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

TVS Motor launches new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition

November 29, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Ethos signs a partnership with Swiss Watch Manufacturer Speake-Marin

November 29, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

CLSA upgrade Bandhan Bank to Buy for Outperform, target at Rs 300

November 29, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

SEBI Appellate Tribunal reduces debarment period of Lyka Labs from 3 years

November 29, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

Market at 3 PM

November 29, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Dabur up 6 percent in trade