Market LIVE Updates: Indices firm in the pre-opening trade; Cox & Kings in focus

After nearly 24% contraction in Q1, all eyes on Q2 data due on Nov 27

After the steepest fall in its independent history during the lockdown months, India’s economy is recovering. Just how strong the beginning of that recovery has been will be clear when the National Statistics Office releases the July-September quarter gross domestic product data on November 27.

For the first time this year, income tax collections in September 2020 exceeded that of the same month last year, while goods and services tax (GST) collections crossed Rs 1.05 lakh crore in October.