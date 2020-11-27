PlusFinancial Times
Nov 27, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices firm in the pre-opening trade; Cox & Kings in focus

Indian indices trade firm in the pre-opening session. Asian market are mixed, while US market was closed on account of Thanksgiving holiday.

highlights

  • November 27, 2020 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 75.84 points or 0.17% at 44335.58, and the Nifty was up 21.30 points or 0.16% at 13008.30.

  • November 27, 2020 08:44 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • November 27, 2020 08:43 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • November 27, 2020 08:34 AM IST

    After nearly 24% contraction in Q1, all eyes on Q2 data due on Nov 27

    After the steepest fall in its independent history during the lockdown months, India’s economy is recovering. Just how strong the beginning of that recovery has been will be clear when the National Statistics Office releases the July-September quarter gross domestic product data on November 27.

    For the first time this year, income tax collections in September 2020 exceeded that of the same month last year, while goods and services tax (GST) collections crossed Rs 1.05 lakh crore in October.

  • November 27, 2020 08:20 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices were mixed on Friday in quiet trade due to the US Thanksgiving holiday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping more than 1% amid concerns about oversupply and doubts about a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic.

  • November 27, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    LVB-DBS deal: Post equity capital, RBI directs LVB to write off tier-2 bonds as well

    After writing off the entire equity share capital of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) as part of the scheme of amalgamation with DBS Bank India, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI) has directed the bank to also write off tier-2 bonds worth around Rs 320 crore.

    “The Reserve Bank of India, vide their letter dated 26th November 2020 has advised the need to fully write-down the Series VIII, Series IX and Series X Basel-III complaint Tier-2 Bonds before the amalgamation comes into effect from the Appointed date i.e., 27th November 2020,” read an exchange filing.

  • November 27, 2020 07:45 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    Going ahead, the overall structure of the market remains positive given the optimism over vaccine progress and Joe Biden transition as White House President. The strong rollover witnessed in the November expiry strengthens our view. However intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out given the sharp rally in the past few weeks.

    Technically, Nifty has to hold above 12900 to witness a bounce towards 13150-13250 levels while the support exist at 12800. Globally, investors would watch out for developments over stimulus announcement from the new US government. On the domestic side, investors would await Q2 GDP data which is expected to improve QoQ, led by increased economic activity.

