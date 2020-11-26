PlusFinancial Times
Nov 26, 2020 07:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India. Asian indices are trading mixed following weak closing from US markets.

  • November 26, 2020 07:35 AM IST

    Wall St ends lower

    The S&P 500 index closed lower on Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new mandated lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.77 points, or 0.58%, to 29,872.47; the S&P 500 lost 5.76 points, or 0.16%, to 3,629.65; and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.08 points, or 0.47%, at 12,094.40.

  • November 26, 2020 07:28 AM IST

    Asian markets trade mixed:

    Asian markets trade mixed:
  • November 26, 2020 07:23 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 57.50 points or 0.45 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,920.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • November 26, 2020 07:23 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
