Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Wall St ends lower:

The S&P 500 index closed lower on Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new mandated lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.77 points, or 0.58%, to 29,872.47; the S&P 500 lost 5.76 points, or 0.16%, to 3,629.65; and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.08 points, or 0.47%, at 12,094.40.