Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; SBI, Lupin, Fino Payments Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Larsen and Toubro, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Axis Bank and Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, BPCL, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Cipla.
November 25, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Uniparts India fixes IPO price band at Rs 548-577 per share
November 25, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
November 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Market Opens:
November 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Man Infraconstruction to launch a premium residential project
November 25, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
November 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
November 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
November 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Gold edges towards weekly gain on hopes of dovish Fed
November 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
November 25, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
November 25, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund buys Rs 271 crore stake in Policybazaar
November 25, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
Manish Shah, Independent Technical Analyst:
November 25, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:
November 25, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
Dollar headed for weekly loss as investors brace for slower Fed hikes
November 25, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
FII and DII data
November 25, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Things to watch out for in trade today
November 25, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
Euro area inflation likely near its peak: ECB
November 25, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
India’s exports could slow amid global recession, uncertainties: Trade Minister
November 25, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
Allcargo Logistics' arm to acquire 75% stake in Fair Trade GmbH Schiffahrt, Handel und Logistik
November 25, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
November 25, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST
Investors Meetings on November 25
November 25, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST
SBI to consider raising up to Rs 10,000 crore
November 25, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng index down 1 percent
November 25, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST
SGX Nifty:
November 25, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
Market on Thursday:
November 25, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST
Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote:
November 25, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST