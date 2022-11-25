 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; SBI, Lupin, Fino Payments Bank in focus

Rakesh Patil
Nov 25, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Larsen and Toubro, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Axis Bank and Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, BPCL, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Cipla.

November 25, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Uniparts India fixes IPO price band at Rs 548-577 per share

November 25, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

November 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Market Opens:

November 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Man Infraconstruction to launch a premium residential project

November 25, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

November 25, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

November 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

November 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

November 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Gold edges towards weekly gain on hopes of dovish Fed

November 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST