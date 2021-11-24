Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 17,550; PSU Bank, realty, oil & gas stocks gain

India added 9,283 new coronavirus infections taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,35,763 while the active cases declined to 1,11,481, the lowest in 537 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 4,66,584 with 437 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now.
November 24, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower by 11 paise at 74.53 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 74.42.
The US dollar declined 0.06% yesterday amid a rise in US stock markets and mixed batch of economic data. US Composite PMI fell to 56.5 in November 2021 from 57.6 in October 2021. However, sharp downside was cushioned as US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s nomination for a second term signalled continuity in policy, said ICICI Direct.
Rupee future maturing on November 26 depreciated by 0.07% yesterday on strong dollar and persistent FII outflows. However, a sharp fall was prevented on softening of crude oil prices and rise in risk appetite in domestic markets, it added.
November 24, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices holding on the opening gains with Nifty around 17,550.
The Sensex was up 130.87 points or 0.22% at 58,795.20, and the Nifty was up 46.00 points or 0.26% at 17,549.30. About 2124 shares have advanced, 626 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.
November 24, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
Kshitij Purohit, Lead International & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:
Due to a strengthening dollar index and Jerome Powell's re-nomination for a second term as Fed Chair, USD/INR gained 8 paise/USD in the early hours of Tuesday. During the course of this week, we expect the currency pair to test the high of 74.80.
The dollar is now trading near a 16-month high of 96.55, while the euro fell to a 16-month low of 1.1224 today. Concerns over the rising number of cases of covid-19 across Europe prompted investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven currency.
The dollar was strengthened by comments from US Federal Reserve members who were bullish. Some Fed officials have stated that quicker asset cutting may be necessary as the economy recovers faster than projected.
Investors anticipating interest rate hikes from major central banks are concerned that this will stifle global growth, reducing demand for oil and fuel. The dollar index dropped somewhat from a 16-month high of 96.6150 to 96.52 as inflation in the United States and Europe rose.
November 24, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
Buzzing:
The Bharti Airtel share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 765 in the early trade on November 24 – a day after Moody’s Investors Service revised the company’s ratings outlook to positive.
Moody’s on November 23 raised the ratings outlook for Bharti Airtel Ltd (Bharti) and its subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV from stable.
Broking house Anand Rathi maintained a positive long-term outlook ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 886 per share. “We continue to believe that strong momentum in revenue, backed by continued growth in customer additions and improved margins, support the growth prospects for the company in the long term,” it said.
November 24, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
BSE Oil & Gas index rose 1 percent supported by the ONGC, Gail India, Gujarat Gas
November 24, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Japan's factory activity grows at fastest pace in nearly four years -Flash PMI
Japan's factory activity grew at the fastest pace in nearly four years in November, as output accelerated on loosening COVID-19 restrictions, defying pressure from the biggest jump in input prices in 13 years.
Activity in the services sector also accelerated, expanding at the fastest pace in more than two years as economic conditions stabilised after a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths thanks to soaring vaccinations.
The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.2, its fastest pace of expansion since January 2018.
The reading, which was lifted by a pickup in overall output and new orders, compared to a final 53.2 in the previous month.
November 24, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Avinash Shekhar, Co-CEO, ZebPay:
We’re awaiting further details on the bill that is going to be presented in the winter session of the Parliament. There have been many positive steps taken by the government to learn and understand crypto and its impact on all stakeholders- investors, exchanges, policymakers.
So, we’re looking forward to a crypto bill that takes into consideration all the inputs from those discussions.
November 24, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index added over 1 percent led by IOC, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
November 24, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex
November 24, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on November 24 with Nifty around 17550.
The Sensex was up 63.10 points or 0.11% at 58727.43, and the Nifty was up 31.50 points or 0.18% at 17534.80. About 1480 shares have advanced, 312 shares declined, and 81 shares are unchanged.
ONGC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and SBI Life Insurance were among major gainers on the Nifty.
November 24, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
Government proposes to privatise Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India
Government is proposes to privatise Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India. They also proposed banking amendments for winter session to enable PSB privatization, quoting Source, reported CNBC-TV18.