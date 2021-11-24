Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 17,550; PSU Bank, realty, oil & gas stocks gain

November 24, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

Coronavirus Update:

India added 9,283 new coronavirus infections taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,35,763 while the active cases declined to 1,11,481, the lowest in 537 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,66,584 with 437 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now.