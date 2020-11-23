PlusFinancial Times
Nov 23, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • November 23, 2020 08:30 AM IST

    SEBI issues consultation paper on IPO equity dilution condition

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued the consultation paper for considering equity dilution requirement from 10 percent to 5 percent for Initial Public Offers (IPOs) that have more than Rs 10,000 crore as post-issue capital.

    SEBI has also proposed to increase the timeline for maintaining minimum public shareholding from 3 years to 5 years for IPOs with more than Rs 10,000 crore, post-issue capital

  • November 23, 2020 08:12 AM IST

    BEML gets order:

    Company received variation order to contract 'MRS1' from DMRC, for additional 12 trainsets of 06 cars each (total 72 cars) to operate on line 2B and 7 of Mumbai metro project. The order is valued at Rs 501 crore (approx).

  • November 23, 2020 07:54 AM IST

    Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & CIO, TIW Private Equity:

    The recommendation of the Internal Working Group of RBI is a huge positive for the Indian Banking Sector. The conversion of large NBFCs into banks will bring more stability to the Indian financial system. The recent events have exposed the systematic risks that can be brought by NBFCs, and the current recommendations address this issue quite well.

    The recommendations will also give impetus to broadening the coverage of banking system in India through encouraging payments bank and small finance banks. It also indicated that RBI is moving ahead with the reforms required in the Indian financial system, which will be critical for its long term growth with stability and regulatory oversight.

  • November 23, 2020 07:38 AM IST

    Asia trade firm

    Asia trade firm : 
  • November 23, 2020 07:35 AM IST

    ADRs ended mostly lower:

    ADRs ended mostly lower:
  • November 23, 2020 07:33 AM IST

    Wall Street closes lower:

    US stocks closed lower on Friday as investors wrestled with fiscal stimulus developments, concerns over a lengthy rollout of vaccines, and a growing number of state-level shutdowns to combat the spiraling COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.95 points, or 0.75%, to 29,263.28, the S&P 500 lost 24.22 points, or 0.68%, to 3,557.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.74 points, or 0.42%, to 11,854.97.

  • November 23, 2020 07:26 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 68.50 points or 0.53 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,950.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

