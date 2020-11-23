Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

SEBI issues consultation paper on IPO equity dilution condition

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued the consultation paper for considering equity dilution requirement from 10 percent to 5 percent for Initial Public Offers (IPOs) that have more than Rs 10,000 crore as post-issue capital.

SEBI has also proposed to increase the timeline for maintaining minimum public shareholding from 3 years to 5 years for IPOs with more than Rs 10,000 crore, post-issue capital