MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
November 22, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 17,700, Sensex in the red dragged by auto, oil & gas stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty. All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, oil & gas, PSU bank and realty down 1-2 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,257.47-378.54 -0.63%
    Nifty 5017,667.85-96.95 -0.55%
    Nifty Bank37,730.25-246.00 -0.65%
    Nifty 50 17,667.85 -96.95 (-0.55%)
    Mon, Nov 22, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Bharti Airtel744.7530.40 +4.26%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Reliance2,397.10-76.20 -3.08%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5458.4534.55 +0.64%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy23522.50-271.85 -1.14%


  • November 22, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Nifty Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge, Exide Industries

    Nifty Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge, Exide Industries
  • November 22, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) share price rose more than 8 percent to Rs 20.40 after government is planning to sale real estate assets of state-run telecom firm.

    The government has listed for sale real estate assets of state-run telecom firms MTNL and BSNL at a reserve price of around Rs 1,100 crore, according to documents uploaded on the DIPAM website.

    BSNL properties located in Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bhavnagar and Kolkata have been posted for sale at a reserve price of around Rs 800 crore.

    The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website has listed MTNL assets located in Vasari Hill, Goregaon in Mumbai for sale at a reserve price of around Rs 270 crore. 

    MTNL's 20 flats located in Oshiwara have also been put up for sale as part of the asset monetisation plan of the company.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 22, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index shed nearly 2 percent dragged by the Reliance Industries, Adani Total Gas, Gail India

    BSE Oil & Gas index shed nearly 2 percent dragged by the Reliance Industries, Adani Total Gas, Gail India
  • November 22, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    US House passes Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, sending to Senate

    President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday and headed to the Senate, where divided moderates and liberals still need to reach agreement.

    The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, which was postponed for hours by an angry overnight opposition speech from the chamber's top Republican. Elated Democrats gathered on the House floor to cheer the vote with waves of applause, while disgruntled Republicans called for order.

  • November 22, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 22, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on November 22 with Nifty around 17700.

    The Sensex was down 202.56 points or 0.34% at 59433.45, and the Nifty was down 56.30 points or 0.32% at 17708.50. About 1226 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.

    Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • November 22, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Markets seem to be opening at a flattish to slight positive note, with SGX Nifty indicating gains of around 0.5% and trading around 17,800 levels. 

    The markets have seen some correction over the past week and giving a good opportunity for entry to quality stocks. 

    The Nifty50 seems to trade with the support of 17,700 with resistance at 18,000 while Bank Nifty with support of 37,500 with resistance of 38,450.

  • November 22, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Latent View Analytics trades at over 150% premium in grey market:

    Shares of data analytics services provider Latent View Analytics continued to see strong demand in the grey market, trading at over 150 percent premium, ahead of its listing on the bourses next week.

    Massive subscription to its IPO, strong financials with healthy margin profile, leadership position in data and analytics segments, and longstanding relationship with some of its blue chip clients are key factors driving the triple-digit premium.

    Latent's shares were available at Rs 497-547 in the grey market, a massive Rs 300-350 or 152-178 percent premium over the final issue of Rs 197 per share, as per IPO Watch and IPO Central. The company will debut on the BSE and NSE on November 23.

  • November 22, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note tracking weak global cues as concerns about European Covid-19 curbs and on risk of the US Federal Reserve speeding up stimulus withdrawal.

    US markets ended mixed on the back of gains in technology stocks amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19 across Europe.

  • November 22, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 131.30 points or 0.22% at 59504.71, and the Nifty was down 30.50 points or 0.17% at 17734.30.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 22, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    FPIs pump in Rs 19,712 crore in Indian markets in November so far

    Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) were net buyers in the Indian markets at Rs 19,712 crore in November so far.

    As per depositories’ data, they invested Rs 14,051 crore into equities and Rs 5,661 crore in debt segment between November 1-18.

    This translated into total net investment of Rs 19,712 crore during the period under review.

    In October, FPIs remained net sellers at Rs 12,437 crore.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.