Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green with Nifty around 12,800; metals shine

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: We can observe a couple of encouraging developments on charts. The ‘RSI-Smoothened’ is moving northwards after entering the bullish territory above 70 and adding to this, the ‘ADX (14)’ is becoming stronger as we can see its value rising well above the 25 mark. Generally, when we see these conditions together, it provides impetus to the rally. Hence, any dip towards 12,600-12,450 should be used as a buying opportunity. On the upside, the next milestone of 13,000 is likely to be achieved very soon; in fact, we do not rule out the possibility of reaching 13,100-13,200 in this week itself.



Traders are advised not to expect any meaningful correction in the near future and hence, do not venture into taking contradictory bets in such strong bull run. We are sounding extremely optimistic because almost all major sectors are contributing to this surge and hence, can be considered a robust one. The broader market has also started to give some mesmerizing moves and mind you, this is just a beginning of the mega bull run.