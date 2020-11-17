Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the green with Nifty around 12,800; metals shine

Live now
Nov 17, 2020
India's exports dip 5.12% in October:
India's exports fell 5.12 percent to $24.89 billion in October, after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to government data released on November 13. Trade deficit in October narrowed to $8.71 billion as against $11.75 billion in the corresponding month a year ago.
Imports also fell 11.53 percent to $33.6 billion (year-on-year) in October 2020. Major export commodities that recorded negative growth in October included petroleum products (52 percent), cashew (21.57 percent), gems and jewellery (21.27 percent), leather (16.67 percent), man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups (12.8 percent), electronic goods (9.4 percent), coffee (9.2 percent), marine products (8 percent) and engineering goods (3.75 percent).
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking:
Vaccine's news giving boost to market after positive results by BioNtech vaccine last week. This week starts with the positive on Moderna vaccine, even moderna vaccine shows better results than the BioNtech vaccine along with this BioNtech vaccine have some logistic issues that are not the case with the Moderna vaccine. Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid2019 based on interim data from the last stage clinical trial.
This announcement from Moderna is encouraging and gives more clarity on the launch of vaccines in the first half of 2021. Global market has taken this news positively Dow up by 1.6% and Nasdeq up by 0.8% along with the Indian indices Sensex and Nifty up by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.
Anuj Gupta, DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking:
Gold prices closed 0.31% lower at 50,830 levels and silver closed 0.17% lower at 63,691 levels on the back of recovery in global equity market. Development on the front of corona virus vaccine put pressure on gold and silver as the safe haven demand may fade out. Supply also expected to rise in the coming days from the major gold mines as workers may return and resume production of the metal.
The trend of Gold and silver now become sideways to down and expectation of safe haven demand of this asset may fade out. As for today traders can go for sell in gold at Rs 51000 levels with the stop loss of Rs 51300 levels for the target of 50500 levels. They can also go for sell in Silver at Rs 64,000 levels, with the stop loss of 64600 levels and for the target of 62800 levels.
Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading higher at 74.47 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened higher by 17 paise at 74.43 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.60.
Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:
USD INR has opened stronger after Moderna claimed that its vaccine was 95 %successful. Its a risk on sentiment all over with equities in Asia and India all up and the broader market in particular has been doing well.
The range for the day, as RBI absorbs the flows, should be 74.20_74.70. About $8 billion was bought by RBI for the week ending on 6th and we are at the cusp of $575 billion on reserves.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: We can observe a couple of encouraging developments on charts. The ‘RSI-Smoothened’ is moving northwards after entering the bullish territory above 70 and adding to this, the ‘ADX (14)’ is becoming stronger as we can see its value rising well above the 25 mark. Generally, when we see these conditions together, it provides impetus to the rally. Hence, any dip towards 12,600-12,450 should be used as a buying opportunity. On the upside, the next milestone of 13,000 is likely to be achieved very soon; in fact, we do not rule out the possibility of reaching 13,100-13,200 in this week itself.
Traders are advised not to expect any meaningful correction in the near future and hence, do not venture into taking contradictory bets in such strong bull run. We are sounding extremely optimistic because almost all major sectors are contributing to this surge and hence, can be considered a robust one. The broader market has also started to give some mesmerizing moves and mind you, this is just a beginning of the mega bull run.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The latest news on vaccine from Moderna is a major positive for economy and markets. Moderna vaccine appears better than that of Pfizer in terms of effectiveness and temperature requirements. Looks like the threat from COVID will be over by mid-2021. A major trend in markets is the shift from growth stocks to value stocks as evidenced by Russel 2000 touching all-time highs. In India too, a shift to value stocks in the broader market can be expected.