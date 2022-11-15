Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank most active

November 15, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

Buzzing:

Shares of tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries traded in the green on November 15 despite a weak second-quarter results. Analysts believe that investors see light at the end of the tunnel as the company expects margin improvement from from the fourth quarter.

“The recent price correction in raw materials and logistics bode well for our margin profile. As guided, the benefits are expected to kick in from early Q4,” said the management in an analyst call. In Q2FY23, the company’s margins contracted to 16 percent from 25.9 percent a year back.

The tyre maker recorded a 2.2 percent on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 382.3 crore in the period under review. Revenue for the quarter surged 28.2 percent to Rs 2,657.5 crore, but EBITDA declined 20.7 percent to Rs 426.2 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.