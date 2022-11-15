English
    November 15, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto index up nearly 1 percent, while capital goods, FMCG, metal, information technology indices down 0.5-1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,628.704.55 +0.01%
      Nifty 5018,333.454.30 +0.02%
      Nifty Bank42,229.25152.50 +0.36%
      Nifty 50 18,333.45 4.30 (0.02%)
      Tue, Nov 15, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC142.303.05 +2.19%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India231.35-15.85 -6.41%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto13135.2063.80 +0.49%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG43690.80-228.40 -0.52%


    • November 15, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

      Buzzing:

      Shares of tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries traded in the green on November 15 despite a weak second-quarter results. Analysts believe that investors see light at the end of the tunnel as the company expects margin improvement from from the fourth quarter.

      “The recent price correction in raw materials and logistics bode well for our margin profile. As guided, the benefits are expected to kick in from early Q4,” said the management in an analyst call. In Q2FY23, the company’s margins contracted to 16 percent from 25.9 percent a year back.

      The tyre maker recorded a 2.2 percent on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 382.3 crore in the period under review. Revenue for the quarter surged 28.2 percent to Rs 2,657.5 crore, but EBITDA declined 20.7 percent to Rs 426.2 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

      Buzzing:

      GIC Housing Finance reported 24.5% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 56.3 crore for quarter ended September FY23 on lower impairment of financial instruments. Net interest income fell 13.4% to Rs 99.4 crore compared to year-ago period.

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

      CESC to raising Rs 300 crore via NCDs

      The Committee of the board of CESC at its meeting held today, has approved the issue of 3,000 Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Rated Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 crore, on a private placement basis.

      The company reported a 9% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 305 crore for quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 12% YoY to Rs 3,913 crore, but EBIDTA fell 46.4% to Rs 490 crore and margin dropped more than 13 percentage points on higher input cost.

      CESC was quoting at Rs 76.05, down Rs 0.10, or 0.13 percent on the BSE

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

      Inox Green Energy Services IPO Updates

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

      Motilal Oswal View on Life Insurance Corporation

      Life Insurance Corporation has all the levers in place to maintain its industry-leading position and ramp up growth in the highly profitable product segments (mainly Protection, Non-PAR Savings, and Annuity). However, changing gears for such a vast organization requires a superior and a well-thought out execution. 

      We expect 20% APE CAGR over FY22-24, thus enabling 28% VNB CAGR. However, we expect operating RoEV to remain modest at 11.8%, given its lower margin profile than private peers. 

      Valuation at 0.6x FY24E EV appears reasonable, considering the gradual recovery in margin and diversification in the business mix. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised Target Price of Rs 870 (0.8x FY24E EV). 

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

      More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE. Click to get full list

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

      Nomura View on AIA Engineering

      -Kept buy call, target raised to Rs 3,150 per share
      -Volume momentum unprecedented
      -Sharp fall in freight rate can maintain elevated profitability in H2
      -Raise FY24/25 EPS estimates by 7%/9% on higher volume estimates
      -Margin strength on sharp dip in freight costs could lead to further re-rating, reported CNBC-TV18.

      AIA Engineering was quoting at Rs 2,728.00, up Rs 5.00, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

      USFDA currently inspecting Aurobindo Pharma's unit 9, the said inspection began last week, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

      Market Updates

      Benchmark indices were trading near day's low with Nifty around 18300.

      The Sensex was down 142.85 points or 0.23% at 61481.30, and the Nifty was down 37.40 points or 0.20% at 18291.80.  About 1461 shares have advanced, 1723 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged. 

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

      USFDA begins inspecting Lupin’s Mandideep plant, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • November 15, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

      Fineotex Chemical bags order worth Rs 150 crore

      Fineotex Chemical has secured Rs 150 crore specialty performance chemical order from a leading FMCG company. 

      In addition to the new order, starting 14th November 2022, Fineotex has successfully expanded its capacity at Ambernath by an additional 21,000 tons. This takes the total capacity at Ambernath to 104,000 tons per year and enables Fineotex to cater not only for this new product contract but also expected future orders. 

    • November 15, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

      CLSA View On Mahanagar Gas

      -Kept buy rating, target at Rs 1,020 per share
      -Earnings miss due to lower industrial margin
      -Margin should improve from here; expert panel report keenly awaited
      -Risk-reward attractive at current levels, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 894.35, up Rs 14.30, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

