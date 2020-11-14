Muhurat Day Market LIVE Updates: Indices start Samvat 2077 at record high; Nifty above 12,800

I am 80% less frustrated today than I was in June: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on SAMVAT 2077

Foreign institutional investors, which have been net buyers in the equity market since April, are most likely to keep their faith alive in India. This could help India to reach its target of double-digit growth in the next five years, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, partner at RARE Enterprises said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The Indian market has recovered from COVID wounds and could retest unchartered territory in the run-up to Diwali, and a large part of the recovery could be attributed to the net inflows from foreign institutional investors despite muted earnings and economic data.

“I am 80 percent less frustrated today than I was in June,” says Jhunjhunwala. He further added that the pace of Govt. reforms is picking up now as compared to in June.

"Was earlier frustrated by the slow pace of reforms. Now the pace of reforms is picking up," he said.