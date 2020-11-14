Muhurat Day Market LIVE Updates: Indices start Samvat 2077 at record high; Nifty above 12,800

Live now
Nov 14, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opens: Indian indices opened at fresh record high on November 14 with Nifty above 12800.
At 18:16 IST, the Sensex was up 338.07 points or 0.78% at 43781.07, and the Nifty was up 96.80 points or 0.76% at 12816.80. About 1091 shares have advanced, 186 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.
I am 80% less frustrated today than I was in June: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on SAMVAT 2077
Foreign institutional investors, which have been net buyers in the equity market since April, are most likely to keep their faith alive in India. This could help India to reach its target of double-digit growth in the next five years, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, partner at RARE Enterprises said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
The Indian market has recovered from COVID wounds and could retest unchartered territory in the run-up to Diwali, and a large part of the recovery could be attributed to the net inflows from foreign institutional investors despite muted earnings and economic data.
“I am 80 percent less frustrated today than I was in June,” says Jhunjhunwala. He further added that the pace of Govt. reforms is picking up now as compared to in June.
"Was earlier frustrated by the slow pace of reforms. Now the pace of reforms is picking up," he said. Read More
Samvat 2077: Here's what to expect from various sectors in the new Samvat
The Indian market is witnessing fireworks in the run-up to Diwali, also the beginning of the new Samvat 2077, and analysts believe the new Samvat will augur well for the market with COVID-19 coming under control and the economy back on track.
“The pace of reforms is picking up and on the market, I remain as bullish as ever. I was extremely bullish in June and I am extremely bullish even today,” said ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
“I think the money is going to come not slowly, not fast, but in a Tsunami,” he further mentioned.
The Indian market witnessed sharp gains on November 9 as the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their record highs of 42,645.33 and 12,474.05, respectively, in intraday trade on November 9. Read More
Wall Street jumped on Friday as encouraging earnings stoked risk appetite and President-elect Joe Biden's COVID advisory team said it was not considering a nationwide shutdown, but oil prices slid as Libyan output rose and investors worried the resurgent pandemic could hurt global demand.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on the Muhurat day trading session.
At 18:04 IST, the Sensex was up 447.32 points or 1.03% at 43890.32, and the Nifty was up 115.30 points or 0.91% at 12835.30.
Diwali 2020 | Key things to know about Muhurat trading
We entered into Samvat 2077 on November 14 after witnessing double-digit gains in the equity benchmarks in last Samvat 2076. Also, just before the beginning of Diwali, the market hit a fresh record high this week after a gap of almost 10 months from last record high seen in January this year and recouped all its losses seen during March lows due to COVID-19 crisis.
It indicated that Diwali celebration started off much ahead of Diwali. And with the end of uncertainty related to US elections, likely continuity in liquidity flow given the stimulus by global central banks to boost economies, better-than-expected September quarter earnings and positive management commentaries indicating strong earnings growth in FY22, and economic data points pointing towards better economic growth in the second half of FY21 than the first half of FY21 and double-digit growth in FY22, the Samvat 2077 is expected to be a really Happy and Prosperous year for the market, experts feel.
Generally, the muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. It takes place on the Laxmi Pujan day for an hour in the evening. Read More
Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:
The broader market has also started to give some mesmerizing moves and mind you, this is just a beginning of the mega Bull Run. So fasten your seat belts and gear up to take off post Diwali as well.
India's exports dip 5.12% in October; trade deficit narrows to $8.71 bn
India's exports fell 5.12 percent to $24.89 billion in October, after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to government data released on November 13.
Trade deficit in October narrowed to $8.71 billion as against $11.75 billion in the corresponding month a year ago. Imports also fell 11.53 percent to $33.6 billion (year-on-year) in October 2020.