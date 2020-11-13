PlusFinancial Times
Nov 13, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India. Asian indices trading lower following weak close from the US markets.

  • November 13, 2020 08:42 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • November 13, 2020 08:42 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • November 13, 2020 08:34 AM IST

    Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

    The stimulus package would certainly help in keeping the economy on a recovery path and has positive long-term implications. However, indications are in the favor of some consolidation in markets after the recent surge and it would healthy for markets. In the near term, markets would take cues from global peers and the last leg of corporate earnings. In such a scenario, we suggest maintaining focus on the selection of stocks and utilising dips to add quality counters.

  • November 13, 2020 08:22 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday as a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections raised fears for the global economy and near-term fuel demand, but remained on track for a second straight weekly gain amid hopes for a vaccine.

  • November 13, 2020 08:06 AM IST

    October retail inflation:

    India's retail inflation for October was at a 77-month high at 7.61 percent against 7.27 percent in September. The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.62 percent for the same period a year ago.

    Core inflation also rose to 5.7 percent in October, from 5.5 percent in September, led by a number of items such as clothing and footwear, housing, health, and recreation and amusement.

  • November 13, 2020 08:04 AM IST

    September IIP at 0.2%:

    India's index of industrial output for the month of September was at 0.2 percent versus -8 percent in August, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on November 12.

    According to official IIP data, the manufactured sector production registered a decline of 0.6 percent in September, while the output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4 and 4.9 percent respectively. Earlier in September 2019, IIP contracted by 4.6 percent.

  • November 13, 2020 07:51 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

    Thursday's minor weakness has not changed the status of near term positive trend of the market. There is a possibility of further 1-2 sessions of consolidation movement with minor weakness, before showing any upside breakout above 12770 levels. Immediate support is placed at 11580.

