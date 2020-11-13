Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian indices

Live now
Nov 13, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stocks in the news | Just Dial, Reliance Industries, HUDCO, Indiabulls Real Estate
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
The stimulus package would certainly help in keeping the economy on a recovery path and has positive long-term implications. However, indications are in the favor of some consolidation in markets after the recent surge and it would healthy for markets. In the near term, markets would take cues from global peers and the last leg of corporate earnings. In such a scenario, we suggest maintaining focus on the selection of stocks and utilising dips to add quality counters.
Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday as a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections raised fears for the global economy and near-term fuel demand, but remained on track for a second straight weekly gain amid hopes for a vaccine.
October retail inflation:
India's retail inflation for October was at a 77-month high at 7.61 percent against 7.27 percent in September. The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.62 percent for the same period a year ago.
Core inflation also rose to 5.7 percent in October, from 5.5 percent in September, led by a number of items such as clothing and footwear, housing, health, and recreation and amusement.
September IIP at 0.2%:
India's index of industrial output for the month of September was at 0.2 percent versus -8 percent in August, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on November 12.
According to official IIP data, the manufactured sector production registered a decline of 0.6 percent in September, while the output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4 and 4.9 percent respectively. Earlier in September 2019, IIP contracted by 4.6 percent.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 109 points loss.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:
Thursday's minor weakness has not changed the status of near term positive trend of the market. There is a possibility of further 1-2 sessions of consolidation movement with minor weakness, before showing any upside breakout above 12770 levels. Immediate support is placed at 11580.