Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian indices

October retail inflation:

India's retail inflation for October was at a 77-month high at 7.61 percent against 7.27 percent in September. The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.62 percent for the same period a year ago.

Core inflation also rose to 5.7 percent in October, from 5.5 percent in September, led by a number of items such as clothing and footwear, housing, health, and recreation and amusement.