Nov 12, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • November 12, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly higher:

  • November 12, 2020 07:37 AM IST

    Wall St ends mixed:

    Tech pushed the Nasdaq to close sharply higher and oil prices extended their rally on Wednesday, as hopes of potential COVID-19 were tempered by spiking coronavirus infections and the looming threat of a new round of lockdowns.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.29 points, or 0.08%, to 29,397.63, the S&P 500 gained 27.13 points, or 0.77%, to 3,572.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 232.58 points, or 2.01%, to 11,786.43.

  • November 12, 2020 07:31 AM IST

    Asian indices trade firm:

  • November 12, 2020 07:23 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 47.50 points or 0.37 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,747.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

  • November 12, 2020 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

