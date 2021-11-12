MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
November 12, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher, Nifty above 17,900; Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,974 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. Asian market are trading higher, while US markets ended mixed.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,258.17338.48 +0.56%
    Nifty 5017,980.60107.00 +0.60%
    Nifty Bank38,733.80173.60 +0.45%
    Nifty 50 17,980.60 107.00 (0.60%)
    Fri, Nov 12, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco464.0510.10 +2.22%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Auto3,738.00-11.95 -0.32%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5751.4570.45 +1.24%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13747.7029.90 +0.22%


  • November 12, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
  • November 12, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on November 12 with Nifty above 17950.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 309.35 points or 0.52% at 60229.04, and the Nifty was up 96.70 points or 0.54% at 17970.30. About 1376 shares have advanced, 393 shares declined, and 63 shares are unchanged.

    Tata Steel, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Grasim and Wipro were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 12, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note after consecutive days of bearish trend, on the back of analysts awaiting the last leg of India Inc’s earnings.

    US markets ended mixed on the back of gains in technology stocks amid release of latest batch of mixed economic data.

  • November 12, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 17950.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 420.20 points or 0.70% at 60339.89, and the Nifty was up 82.70 points or 0.46% at 17956.30.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 12, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets and European markets closed in green yesterday. Asian shares gained after a rebound in Chinese shares bolstered sentiment. The dollar held a rally in the wake of the inflation print which could now compel the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates faster than anticipated. 

    Earnings to watch today include Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Amara Raja Batteries, NALCO, etc.

    On the technical front immediate support and resistance in the markets are 17,900 and 18,100 respectively.

  • November 12, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on November 12:

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the eighth consecutive day on November 12 after the Central government cut the excise duty on the two fuels to bring down retail rates from record highs, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

    The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. 

    Following this, petrol price was cut in the range of Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre across the country and diesel rates by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88 on November 4 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

  • November 12, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,637.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 445.76 crore in the Indian equity market on November 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • November 12, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    Asian shares advance as inflation worries fade to background

    Asian share prices advanced on Friday as a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation reading ebbed, with investors now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7% to reach its highest level in two weeks while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.1%, helped by brisk earnings.

    U.S. stock futures were up about 0.3% after a mixed session on Thursday when the S&P 500 ended 0.06% higher while tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.52%.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 12, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Fino Payments Bank to debut on exchanges today

    Fino Payments Bank shares are going to make debut on the exchanges on November 12, after Rs 1,200 crore public issue was subscribed 2.03 times during October 29-November 2.

    The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.65 times and that for retail investors saw 5.92 times subscription. Non-institutional investors bought 21 percent of the shares set aside for them and the employees’ portion was subscribed 93 percent.

    The issue price has been fixed at Rs 577 per share, the higher end of the IPO price band.

  • November 12, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    MSCI India Changes 

    MSCI India has added 7 stocks including Tata Power, Godrej Properties, IRCTC, Mindtree, Mphasis, SRF, Tata Power and Zomato, in its latest portfolio review .

    However, 2 stocks have been deleted including Ipca Laboratories & REC.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.