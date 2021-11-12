Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher, Nifty above 17,900; Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp in focus

November 12, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on November 12 with Nifty above 17950.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 309.35 points or 0.52% at 60229.04, and the Nifty was up 96.70 points or 0.54% at 17970.30. About 1376 shares have advanced, 393 shares declined, and 63 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Grasim and Wipro were among major gainers on the Nifty.